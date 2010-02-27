Pasquarelli Chat

Feb 27, 2010 at 05:30 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

We just finished up another podcast, this time with Len Paquarelli of ESPN.com. He's been on the NFL beat for a few decades and is one of the must-read guys in the business.

He's thinking the Texans need to invest in a corner, and also believes that Boise State's Kyle Wilson is rising on some boards. Paquarelli also wonders if it's smart for an NFL team to switch a guy like Earl Thomas from safety to corner, which has been discussed.

Paquarelli raved about Ole Miss RB/WR Dexter McCluster, calling him electric on and off the field. McCluster just spoke to the media here at Lucas Oil Stadium and had them eating out of his hands.

Our podcast with Pasquarelli, which is a good one, will be up in the next few days, so make sure you keep checking the site.

