Pasquarelli Chat

We just finished up another podcast, this time with Len Paquarelli of ESPN.com. He's been on the NFL beat for a few decades and is one of the must-read guys in the business.

He's thinking the Texans need to invest in a corner, and also believes that Boise State's Kyle Wilson is rising on some boards. Paquarelli also wonders if it's smart for an NFL team to switch a guy like Earl Thomas from safety to corner, which has been discussed.

Paquarelli raved about Ole Miss RB/WR Dexter McCluster, calling him electric on and off the field. McCluster just spoke to the media here at Lucas Oil Stadium and had them eating out of his hands.