Pitts to sign with Seahawks

Jul 29, 2010 at 09:47 AM

Original Texan Chester Pitts has **agreed to terms on a contract with the Seattle Seahawks**. Multiple outlets report that it's a one-year deal for the 31-year-old offensive lineman, who was not re-signed by the Texans after the 2009 season.

The Texans drafted Pitts in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft before their inaugural season. Pitts started the first 114 games in franchise history until a knee injury sidelined him two games into the 2009 season. That injury delayed his foray into free agency, but he'll reunite with former Texans assistant head coach/offense Alex Gibbs in Seattle.

And with that, one of the most affable and durable players in Texans history is officially a Texan no more. We congratulate him on his success in Houston and wish him the best in Seattle.

