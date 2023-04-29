Plenty of Strong Offensive Talent on the Board in Day Three Says Harris

After selecting two offensive players on night two, there are six picks on the board and the offense could always use another weapon or protector. So, who are the SIX best available offensive players on the board at each position? Glad you asked.

Quarterback

Don't expect one here at 104 or 105, but perhaps a LATE pick might make sense.

101. Jake Haener, Fresno State

131. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

151. Jaren Hall, BYU

159. Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

180. Max Duggan, TCU

185. Tanner McKee, Stanford

Running Back

Now, there are some guys I really like at RB…as I did with our 4th rounder last year, some guy named Dameon Pierce. You know him, right? Perhaps some great value here as early as 104 or 105.

83. Sean Tucker, Syracuse

87. Israel Abanikanda, Pitt

95. Zach Evans, Ole Miss

105. Roschon Johnson, Texas

110. Chase Brown, Illinois

156. Dewayne McBride, UAB

Wide Receiver

Tank Dell is on the way and that's incredibly awesome, but could the Texans look for another pass catcher? I could see it a bit later.

104. A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

108. Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

109. Parker Washington, Penn State

112. Dontayvion Wicks, UVa

128. Kayshon Boutte, LSU

135. Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Tight End

I think this is a solid spot to snatch up a TE early in the 4th.

100. Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

158. Davis Allen, Clemson

177. Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

229. Will Mallory, Miami, FL

239. Ben Sims, Baylor

Interior Offensive Line

I'd imagine only if a highly rated guy popped on the screen

63. Luke Wypler, Ohio State

97. Anthony Bradford, LSU

103. Andrew Voorhees, USC

125. Emil Ekiyor Jr, Alabama

129. Chandler Zavala, NC State

139. Jon Gaines II, UCLA

Offensive Tackle