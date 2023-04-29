Plenty of Strong Offensive Talent on the Board in Day Three Says Harris

After selecting two offensive players on night two, there are six picks on the board and the offense could always use another weapon or protector. So, who are the SIX best available offensive players on the board at each position? Glad you asked.
Quarterback
Don't expect one here at 104 or 105, but perhaps a LATE pick might make sense.
101. Jake Haener, Fresno State
131. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
151. Jaren Hall, BYU
159. Aidan O'Connell, Purdue
180. Max Duggan, TCU
185. Tanner McKee, Stanford
Running Back
Now, there are some guys I really like at RB…as I did with our 4th rounder last year, some guy named Dameon Pierce. You know him, right? Perhaps some great value here as early as 104 or 105.
83. Sean Tucker, Syracuse
87. Israel Abanikanda, Pitt
95. Zach Evans, Ole Miss
105. Roschon Johnson, Texas
110. Chase Brown, Illinois
156. Dewayne McBride, UAB
Wide Receiver
Tank Dell is on the way and that's incredibly awesome, but could the Texans look for another pass catcher? I could see it a bit later.
104. A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
108. Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
109. Parker Washington, Penn State
112. Dontayvion Wicks, UVa
128. Kayshon Boutte, LSU
135. Trey Palmer, Nebraska
Tight End
I think this is a solid spot to snatch up a TE early in the 4th.
100. Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion
158. Davis Allen, Clemson
177. Josh Whyle, Cincinnati
229. Will Mallory, Miami, FL
239. Ben Sims, Baylor
Interior Offensive Line
I'd imagine only if a highly rated guy popped on the screen
63. Luke Wypler, Ohio State
97. Anthony Bradford, LSU
103. Andrew Voorhees, USC
125. Emil Ekiyor Jr, Alabama
129. Chandler Zavala, NC State
139. Jon Gaines II, UCLA
Offensive Tackle
I still don't think OT is in play given the roster makeup.
32. Dawand Jones, Ohio State
69. Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
155. Braeden Daniels, Utah
169. Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion (OG consideration too)
181. Blake Freeland, BYU
183. Carter Warren, Pitt