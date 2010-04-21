Pre-draft live chat Thursday at 12:30 p.m. CT

I'll be doing a one-hour live chat on Thursday beginning at 12:30 p.m. CT to discuss the upcoming draft, the 2010 NFL schedule and whatever else comes up.

It's been a few months since I've done a chat -- we've had a host of players do them this offseason -- so I'm looking forward to it. You can send questions in now at our live chat page.

The first round of the draft begins a few hours after the chat at 6:30 p.m. We'll be here all night Thursday, all night Friday and all day Saturday covering it for HoustonTexans.com. I'll be blogging throughout the entire draft, just like I did last year, so be sure to stop by and leave any feedback in the comments section.