Pre-draft live chat Thursday at 12:30 p.m. CT

I'll be doing a one-hour live chat on Thursday beginning at 12:30 p.m. CT to discuss the upcoming draft, the 2010 NFL schedule and whatever else comes up.
It's been a few months since I've done a chat -- we've had a host of players do them this offseason -- so I'm looking forward to it. You can send questions in now at our live chat page.
The first round of the draft begins a few hours after the chat at 6:30 p.m. We'll be here all night Thursday, all night Friday and all day Saturday covering it for HoustonTexans.com. I'll be blogging throughout the entire draft, just like I did last year, so be sure to stop by and leave any feedback in the comments section.
Everything we churn out this weekend will be archived on our 2010 Path to the Draft page presented by FOX Sports Houston. Check out our 2009 draft coverage to get an idea of what's coming, including stories on each draft pick, press conference transcripts, player bios, photos, videos, podcasts and a whole lot more.