Game Recap: Texans defeat Saints 17-13 in preseason finale

THIRD QUARTER

New Orleans began the third quarter by blasting the kickoff deep into the end zone for a touchback.

Mills and the offense came back on the field and quickly picked up a first down with an 11-yard completion to running back Mike Boone.

Boone then carried for two yards and four yards, and on 3rd-and-4 Mills fired incomplete deep to the right side on a pass intended for rookie receiver Xavier Hutchinson.

Zentner skied a 43-yard punt that was fair caught by the Saints at their own 15-yard line. It was the second of Zentner's five punts on the night that was downed inside the New Orleans 20-yard line.

Twice on third down during the ensuing drive, the Saints came up with first downs to move the chains. But the Texans defense stopped a New Orleans run on third down, and the Saints tied the game at 10-apiece with a 38-yard Blake Grupe field goal. In all, the drive went 65 yards on 12 plays, and burned 6:28 off the game clock.

On the next Texans' possession, E.J. Perry entered at quarterback. His first pass fell incomplete, but Boone then motored for a 21-yard gain to the right. That run gave the Texans a fresh set of downs at their own 47-yard line. A few plays later on 3rd-and-6, Perry found Adam Humphries for a gain of seven yards and a first down.

On a 3rd-and-3 later in the drive, Perry went deep to the right side for Hutchinson, and the rookie came down with the ball and a gain of 24 yards. The next play saw a dazzling 11-yard scoring run by Boone. He carried up the middle, broke some tackles, was spun around and still managed to get into the end zone.

On the drive, which went 74 yards on nine plays and lasted 4:04, Boone carried thrice 36 yards and caught a pair of passes for seven yards.

Houston's defense gave up a 3-yard run, and then forced a pair of incompletions. The Saints punted back to the Texans.