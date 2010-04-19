Recap, photos from Okoye's trip to Nigeria

Apr 19, 2010 at 12:38 PM

Defensive tackle Amobi Okoye organized a 10-day mission trip to his native country of Nigeria in March. This marked the third consecutive year that Okoye has made the trip, which is part of his lofty objective of bringing organized American football to the African nation and building a prep school there with a joint focus on academics and athletics. Okoye was joined this year by Texans defensive tackle Frank Okam.

Houston Chronicle columnist Richard Justice recently wrote about Okoye trying to make a difference in Nigeria. The article appeared in the Chronicle on Saturday.

Check out Okoye and Okam in action in this photo slideshow, sent to HoustonTexans.com courtesy of the Amobi Okoye Foundation.

