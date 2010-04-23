Reminder: Watch Jackson's press conference live at 1 p.m.

Apr 23, 2010 at 07:19 AM

As a reminder, you can watch new Texans first-round pick Kareem Jackson's press conference from Reliant Stadium live at 1 p.m. CT, only on HoustonTexans.com.

Jackson arrived at Houston Hobby Airport at 10 a.m. today with his parents and his sister, traveling from the family's home in Georgia. They took a tour of the Reliant Stadium and met with Texans general manager Rick Smith in the war room, and Jackson was presented with his new No. 25 jersey in the locker room. He got a big hug from former Alabama teammate Antoine Caldwell, the first player Jackson saw at the stadium.

Texans TV's Drew Dougherty was with Jackson all morning. We'll have pictures and a mic'd up video with Jackson coming soon.

kareem-and-parents_m7v8021.jpg

Texans first-round draft pick Kareem Jackson arrives in Houston with his smiling parents.

