Reminder: Watch Jackson's press conference live at 1 p.m.

Jackson arrived at Houston Hobby Airport at 10 a.m. today with his parents and his sister, traveling from the family's home in Georgia. They took a tour of the Reliant Stadium and met with Texans general manager Rick Smith in the war room, and Jackson was presented with his new No. 25 jersey in the locker room. He got a big hug from former Alabama teammate Antoine Caldwell, the first player Jackson saw at the stadium.