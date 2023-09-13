Rep Liberty White, get loud on Sunday

When the Texans open their home schedule against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and his team expect a loud, energetic crowd, and they want them to be repping Liberty White.

Ryans and the rest of his staff will wear white as well, helping to create a white out effect throughout the stadium that will amp up what should be an electric atmosphere.

Each season, the Texans designate a Liberty White Out game and encourage fans to wear their Liberty White gear to create an imposing scene for the visiting team. With Sunday's game virtually sold out, NRG Stadium will be an incredible sight for the players when they run out of the tunnel as part of a brand-new pregame show.

Texans vs. Colts is also the Kickoff Game presented by Hyundai. The first 30,000 fans in the building will receive a white Kickoff Towel courtesy of Hyundai to help them rep Liberty White.