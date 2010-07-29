Report: Tate agrees to deal

According to John McClain of the *Houston Chronicle *via Twitter, the Texans have agreed to terms with their second-round draft pick, running back Ben Tate.
If accurate, it would mean that first-round pick Kareem Jackson is the only one of the Texans' nine draft picks yet to reach a contract agreement with the team. Houston's training camp begins tomorrow morning with an 8 a.m. practice.
Tate, drafted 58th overall out of Auburn, enters training camp behind veteran running backs Arian Foster and Steve Slaton on the depth chart. He was sidelined by a hamstring injury for much of OTAs but should have a chance to make up for lost time during camp.