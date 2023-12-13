Ryans prepares for Titans' Big 3 in Levis, Henry and Hopkins in Week 15

After completing the eventual game-winning drive with just over a minute remaining, Levis ran back towards the Titans sideline, ripped off his helmet and screamed. He was fired up about a game he finished 23 for 38 for 327 yards, a touchdown and interception and guided the Titans to their second victory in three games.

"He has a very strong arm," Ryans said. "You're talking about a guy who is throwing the deep ball at a high rate. They do a really good job of connecting and he's made a lot of big plays throwing the deep ball. I like his play demeanor. You can tell he's a guy who that locker room is going to rally behind and they feel that toughness from him."

In his last five games, Levis has passed for 1,093 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

On the receiving end of quite a few of those yards has been Hopkins, who made an acrobatic 45-yard catch en route to a 124-yard receiving night against the Dolphins. The last five games, Hopkins has 334 yards receiving and three scores to push him to 898 yards for the season and six scores.

"You talk about contested catches, he's one of the best, if not, the best in the league," Ryans said of Hopkins. "He does a really good job even though he doesn't have to separate much because he has such a great catch radius and he's competitive at the catchpoint. He's also been an explosive, dynamic player in this league for a very long time. Tough matchup. He's their number one guy. A friendly target for a young quarterback to throw to.

"[DeAndre] Hopkins has made a ton of plays for them. You see the speed down the field, you see the catch radius. He's having a great year."