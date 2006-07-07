Ryans signing press release

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans announced today that they have signed second-round draft pick LB DeMeco Ryans, the second Texans draft choice to sign.

Ryans (6-3, 236) was taken by the Texans with the 33rd pick in the 2006 NFL Draft from Alabama. He is the first selection in the second round since Houston picked TE Bennie Joppru in 2003.

Ryans was the leader on the Crimson Tide's defense and led the team in tackles over the past three seasons. His 307 tackles are the fifth most in school history. With Ryans at the helm, the Tide's defense ranked first in scoring defense allowing a mere 10.7 points per game last season.

During his senior season, Ryans was named first team All-American, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a Butkus Award finalist, given to the nation's top collegiate linebacker.