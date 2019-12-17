S Justin Reid voted 2019 Ed Block Courage Award winner

Dec 17, 2019 at 11:59 AM

The Houston Texans have selected S Justin Reid as the 2019 Ed Block Courage Award winner. Recipients are selected by a vote of their teammates to recognize extra efforts both on and off the field and their ability to overcome great adversity.

"I feel blessed and honored to be voted the winner of the Ed Block Courage Award, especially since it's voted on purely by my teammates," said Reid. "It means a lot to be able to represent them and the Houston Texans organization with this honor."

Despite battling through wrist and shoulder injuries over his two NFL seasons, Reid has missed just one career game since the Texans selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Stanford product quickly found his footing among an experienced Houston secondary and has started 25 career games at safety while appearing in 29 overall. A native of Prairieville, La., Reid has tallied career totals of 153 total tackles, four interceptions, including a 101-yard return for a touchdown last season, 14 passes defensed, two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss.

"Justin Reid's toughness and team-first attitude make him a great selection for this year's Ed Block Courage Award," said Texans Head Coach Bill O'Brien. "For a young player, he has a great understanding of what it means to be a professional in order to have success at this level. Everyone sees the plays he makes on Sundays, but it's his dedication to doing whatever it takes throughout the week to get his body ready to go in the training room that has earned the respect of his teammates. "

The Ed Block Courage Award, established in 1984 and given to one player from every NFL team, honors players who exemplify commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. Reid joins past Texans winners S Andre Hal (2018), T Derek Newton (2017), T Duane Brown (2016), DE/OLB Jadeveon Clowney (2015), G David Quessenberry (2014), ILB Brian Cushing (2013), QB Matt Schaub (2012), LB DeMeco Ryans (2011), TE Joel Dreessen (2010), LB Zac Diles (2009), WR Harry Williams (2008), DE Anthony Weaver (2007), LB Kailee Wong (2006), WR Jabar Gaffney (2005), DT Seth Payne (2004), CB Aaron Glenn (2003) and CB Jason Bell (2002). He will be recognized at the 42nd annual Ed Block Courage Awards in March.

The Ed Block Courage Award has become one of the most prestigious awards a player can receive because no other national football award is chosen solely by a vote of his peers. Winners travel to Baltimore to receive their trophy at a gala in their honor and to visit the Ed Block Courage House. The Courage House is a facility that provides support and quality care for abused children and their families in the community. Block was the longtime head athletic trainer for the old Baltimore Colts, who in addition to being a pioneer in athletic training, was passionate about causes helping children.

