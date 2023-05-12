Rock the 2023 schedule with a limited edition t-shirt

May 12, 2023 at 09:02 AM
SCHEDULE-RELEASE-STORY

The 2023 schedule rocks so hard... we think you should rep it.

Commemorate this upcoming season with an exclusive concert-style t-shirt from the Texans and The Wild Collective.

This limited-edition shirt features the entire Texans 2023 schedule laid out like the rock-n-roll tour the season feels like once it kicks off. First DeMeco Ryans takes his team to Baltimore to face off against the Ravens, then all of H-Town converges on NRG Stadium for the home opener against Indianapolis. You're showing how deep Texans pride runs when you rock the full schedule on your back.

Get your shirt online now or in our Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium next week!

