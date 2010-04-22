Seahawks nab Earl Thomas

Apr 22, 2010 at 03:05 PM

The Seahawks drafted Texas safety Earl Thomas at No. 14, taking another potential Texans target off the board.

Thomas wasn't expected to last 'til No. 20, but it could have made for an interesting decision in the Texans' war room if he did. Safety isn't the Texans' top need, but the team could add a playmaker to the secondary to team up with strong safety Bernard Pollard. Maybe that playmaker will come in the form of a cornerback in a few picks.

The Giants are on the clock at No. 15. After that, it's the Titans, 49ers, Steelers and Falcons before the Texans. We've had three trades in the last four picks, though, so who knows how that order might change.

