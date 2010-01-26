EDITOR'S NOTE: The following blog is part of HoustonTexans.com's 2010 NFL Draft coverage presented by FOX Sports Houston.

MOBILE, Ala. - Day two at the Senior Bowl is in the books. It was gorgeous again in Mobile, and the Renaissance hotel is crawling with all sorts of notable folks of the football world.

But before we get to all that, we interviewed Texans GM Rick Smith about the hire of Greg Knapp as the new quarterbacks coach

We talked about that, the prospects here in Mobile, last year's draft class and much more in our conversation this evening. We'll have a little more each day this week from Rick, and then we'll recap it all on video early next week.

As for the practices today, Idaho offensive guard Mike Iupati looked really good. He's a monster at 6-6, 325, and had another great day of practice.

Seen in the lobby: Seattle head coach Pete Carroll, super agent Greg Rosenhaus, Jets head coach Rex Ryan.