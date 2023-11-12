Sheldon Rankins racks up 3 sacks in win at Cincinnati

The process on Sunday saw Rankins get to work early, often, and late. He brought Burrow down for a sack and a loss of six yards in the second quarter, and the Bengals were forced to punt from their end of the field.

In the third quarter, with the Bengals facing a 3rd-and-9 at their own 26-yard line, Rankins' strip-sack of Burrow pushed Cincinnati back to its own 13-yard line after a Bengals' offensive lineman pounced on the fumble. Another punt ensued, and the Texans answered with a Devin Singletary touchdown run three plays later.

In the waning moments, on the first play out of the 2-minute warning, the Bengals were in a 1st-and-Goal setup at the Houston 7-yard line. But Rankins wrecked the play, driving Burrow into the turf for the third time on the day and moving Cincinnati seven yards backward. They wound up kicking a field goal to tie the ballgame, rather than getting in the end zone for what would've given them a lead.

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who had the other Texans sack in the game, overlapped with Rankins in college at Louisville. The younger Greenard is a fan of Rankins, who he views like a big brother.

"I was so happy he got his first 3-sack game in his career," Greenard said. "You know what he's about when he steps on that field."