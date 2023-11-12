Sheldon Rankins racks up 3 sacks in win at Cincinnati

Nov 12, 2023 at 05:22 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

RankinsCINstory

Sheldon Rankins didn't just have a big game on Sunday in Cincinnati, he did something he hadn't since his days as an Eastside Eagle in Covington, Georgia.

"My last three-sack game was high school," Rankins said after the game in the locker room.

The defensive tackle dropped Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow thrice in the Texans' 30-27 victory. It was part of a 4-sack performance by the Texans defense, which also picked off a pair of Burrow passes, and stymied the Cincinnati offense for much of the first half.

Rankins said it was a good matchup for the Texans' defensive front against the Bengals offensive line, and that his familiarity with playing Cincinnati last year as a New York Jet was helpful this week in preparing.

"Very familiar with a lot of things we would get and just went through my process through the week," Rankins said. "Every one isn't going to be a sack or a hit or something like that. But you don't deviate from the plan. You trust the process."

📸 Gameday Gallery: Texans at Bengals | Week 10

View the best photos from the Week 10 matchup between the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals.

GAGCIN
1 / 92
A18I0748
2 / 92
AY6I8550
3 / 92
AY6I8517
4 / 92
AY6I8491
5 / 92
AY6I8515
6 / 92
231112-dell-td
7 / 92
AY6I8487
8 / 92
AY6I8470
9 / 92
AY6I8058
10 / 92
AY6I8435
11 / 92
AY6I8454
12 / 92
AY6I8073
13 / 92
AY6I8065
14 / 92
AY6I8077
15 / 92
AY6I8428
16 / 92
AY6I8093
17 / 92
AY6I8218
18 / 92
AY6I8083
19 / 92
AY6I8081
20 / 92
AY6I8110
21 / 92
AY6I8088
22 / 92
AY6I8092
23 / 92
AY6I8097
24 / 92
AY6I8136
25 / 92
AY6I8139
26 / 92
231112-stroud-to-dell
27 / 92
BX4A2808
28 / 92
BX4A2803
29 / 92
BX4A2800
30 / 92
BX4A2533
31 / 92
BX4A2191
32 / 92
BX4A2776
33 / 92
BX4A2781
34 / 92
BX4A2166
35 / 92
BX4A2724
36 / 92
BX4A2203
37 / 92
BX4A2150
38 / 92
BX4A2069
39 / 92
BX4A2070
40 / 92
BX4A2041
41 / 92
BX4A2099
42 / 92
BX4A2074
43 / 92
ZT1_1556
44 / 92
ZT1_1557
45 / 92
ZT1_1688
46 / 92
ZT1_1635
47 / 92
ZT1_1537
48 / 92
stroud-to-metchie
49 / 92
ZT1_2374
50 / 92
ZT1_2870
51 / 92
ZT1_2859
52 / 92
ZT1_2842
53 / 92
ZT1_2855
54 / 92
ZT1_2387
55 / 92
ZT1_2399
56 / 92
ZT1_2854
57 / 92
ZT1_2834
58 / 92
ZT1_2692
59 / 92
ZT1_2710
60 / 92
ZT1_2691
61 / 92
ZT1_2648
62 / 92
ZT1_2705
63 / 92
ZT1_2553
64 / 92
ZT1_3343
65 / 92
ZT1_3342
66 / 92
ZT1_3338
67 / 92
ZT1_3321
68 / 92
ZT1_3320
69 / 92
ZT1_3315
70 / 92
ZT1_3223
71 / 92
ZT1_3313
72 / 92
ZT1_3314
73 / 92
ZT1_3311
74 / 92
231112-carson-highlight
75 / 92
ZT1_3368
76 / 92
ZT1_3381
77 / 92
ZT1_3373
78 / 92
ZT1_3344
79 / 92
AY7I8291
80 / 92
AY7I8300
81 / 92
AY7I8298
82 / 92
AY7I8297
83 / 92
AY7I8278
84 / 92
AY7I8281
85 / 92
AY7I8287
86 / 92
AY7I8293
87 / 92
AY7I8251
88 / 92
AY7I8289
89 / 92
AY7I8314
90 / 92
AY7I8316
91 / 92
AY7I8226
92 / 92
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The process on Sunday saw Rankins get to work early, often, and late. He brought Burrow down for a sack and a loss of six yards in the second quarter, and the Bengals were forced to punt from their end of the field.

In the third quarter, with the Bengals facing a 3rd-and-9 at their own 26-yard line, Rankins' strip-sack of Burrow pushed Cincinnati back to its own 13-yard line after a Bengals' offensive lineman pounced on the fumble. Another punt ensued, and the Texans answered with a Devin Singletary touchdown run three plays later.

In the waning moments, on the first play out of the 2-minute warning, the Bengals were in a 1st-and-Goal setup at the Houston 7-yard line. But Rankins wrecked the play, driving Burrow into the turf for the third time on the day and moving Cincinnati seven yards backward. They wound up kicking a field goal to tie the ballgame, rather than getting in the end zone for what would've given them a lead.

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who had the other Texans sack in the game, overlapped with Rankins in college at Louisville. The younger Greenard is a fan of Rankins, who he views like a big brother.

"I was so happy he got his first 3-sack game in his career," Greenard said. "You know what he's about when he steps on that field."

Rankins and the Texans return to Houston this evening and will host the Cardinals next Sunday at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon CT.

SeasonTickets_5PackHorizontal

Related Content

news

Big Play Breakdown: Both sides of the ball stand out vs. Cincy

John Harris breaks down the key plays that led to the 30-27 victory over Cincinnati 
news

Motor running at full speed: Singletary has career day behind the line

"Credit to the O-Line and Motor for the way he ran the football. It was impressive to see and I loved the way he finished all of his runs," said Head Coach DeMeco Ryans after the game
news

Calmness in the chaos: C.J. Stroud exudes confidence in another late-game drive

"The thing about C.J. is the calmness in the chaos," Ryans said. "He doesn't waver. He's confident that he's going to make plays and the moment's not too big for him."
news

C.J. for MVP: National conversation has begun around Texans rookie

C.J. Stroud has entered the MVP conversation, getting nods from Adam Schefter, LeBron James.
news

VanderBlog: Buzzer-Beater over the Bengals 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the Texans snap the Bengals four-game winning streak in Week 10
news

Texans win on dramatic final drive for second-straight week

Texans win in dramatic fashion for second-straight week.
news

Texans win on Ammendola game-winning field goal

Matt Ammendola nails field goal to secure big road win.
news

Game Recap: Texans defeat Bengals 30-27 in last second thriller

Matt Ammendola nails last-second field goal to move Texans to 5-4 on the season
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans take down Bengals in thrilling victory

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans big win at in Cincinnati here with the top highlights.
news

Stroud goes untouched for Texans touchdown

Texans QB C.J. Stroud rushes in for score to extend lead, hits "O-H" celebration
news

Singletary rumbles in for first touchdown as a Texan

Devin Singletary rushes for his first touchdown as a Houston Texan.
Advertising