Some Ben Tate highlights to pass the time

The draft has been flying by at a whirlwind pace, but we're in the midst of a big lull right now for the Texans.

There's a 43-pick gap between the team's fifth-round pick (144) and first in the sixth round (187). Their next pick is only 10 after that (197). Then, barring a trade, the Texans' final pick of the 2010 draft will be at 227th overall in the seventh round.