Some Ben Tate highlights to pass the time

The draft has been flying by at a whirlwind pace, but we're in the midst of a big lull right now for the Texans.
There's a 43-pick gap between the team's fifth-round pick (144) and first in the sixth round (187). Their next pick is only 10 after that (197). Then, barring a trade, the Texans' final pick of the 2010 draft will be at 227th overall in the seventh round.
For now, check out these YouTube highlights of running back Ben Tate, the second-round pick from Auburn (Note: The music in the video containts a few explicit lyrics.)