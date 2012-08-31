Statement from Texans on fan accident

Texans president Jamey Rootes released this statement Friday morning regarding the accident involving a patron at Thursday night's preseason finale at Reliant Stadium:
"On behalf of our entire organization, I want to express our deep sadness at this tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this young man. Our organization has been engaged with Reliant Park staff and with HPD from the beginning of this investigation. We'll continue to be actively involved and support the investigation in any way that we can."