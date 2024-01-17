Stinging in Silence: Texans second-year CB quietly piecing together solid campaign

For the season, Stingley has five interceptions, 14 pass deflections and 41 tackles entering the AFC Divisional Round. His best year of football since his freshman year at LSU.

"He's been playing with great technique, great fundamentals, eyes, attacking the football," Ryans said. "He's been doing everything that we asked him to do."

But the success Stingley has had isn't thanks to pure luck, but due to his hard work, which started back in February.

That's when Ryans was first impressed by him and has continued to ever since.

"When I first got the job here, he was one of the guys who was here working," he said. "When it's quiet in February, he was the one guy who was here putting in work with our strength and conditioning staff, and he was putting himself in position to have a really good season.