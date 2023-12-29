Stroud getting "groove" back as he prepares to start against Titans

"This is the most I haven't done anything physical all year," Stroud said. "From August of 2022 preparing for my season with Ohio State, I haven't stopped since then. I haven't had a week or two break since that time before fall camp in college. It was good for me to catch up, let my shoulder rest a little bit and other nicks and pains I have. So, it definitely helped."

Stepping back onto the practice field after such a long layoff, there could have been some natural rust to knock off.

But for Stroud, the rookie felt like he didn't miss a beat at all stepping back into the huddle this week, thanks in big part to the work Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson has done with him to gear him back up to full speed.

"It felt like my groove kind of got back," Stroud said. "I think Jerrod [Johnson] has done a good job of getting me back in my rhythm and getting my timing and stuff down for this week's prep. I feel like he has done a good job of putting me in live game situations."

As Stroud and the Texans gear up for his return on New Year's Eve in a huge game against an AFC South rival, the rookie is ready to roll.

"Hopefully I will come back and do as well or as better as I've been doing," Stroud said. "That's the plan, and I hope that that comes true. Excited for those next couple of games and this opportunity."

The opportunity, to be blunt, is claiming a playoff spot.

Slowik acknowledged that the team is in "playoff mode" and is excited to have one of the key pieces of the offense back.