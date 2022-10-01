Sunday at NRG Stadium is Pink Ribbon Day Presented by Kroger

Oct 01, 2022 at 12:46 PM
Houston Texans Staff

The Texans are seeking their first win of 2022, and their next chance for that is on Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger. Kickoff is set for noon inside NRG Stadium this Sunday, and they'll host the Los Angeles Chargers.

The game honors breast cancer survivors and those affected by cancer. All fans will receive rollbanners and pink ribbons as they enter the stadium, and several pieces of new and exclusive pink merchandise will be available inside the Texans Team Shop.

Serving as coin toss captains will be Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice McNair, Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, and several members of the Houston Texans family who've been affected by breast cancer.

Reppin' H-Town on the battle drum is the most-decorated gymnast of all-time: Houston Texans super-fan and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Simone Biles.

At the half, the University of Texas Longhorn band will perform on the field.

The last time the Texans hosted the Chargers, they were victorious. Houston erupted for a 41-29 victory over Los Angeles the day after last Christmas. The Texans have won three of the last four meetings with the Chargers.

