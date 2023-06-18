Talking Ball: A Father's Day Tale

The weird thing was that I had never watched a practice together with my dad; either he had been coaching or I was playing or he was coaching me while I was playing. But, this was different. We sat there and watched everything that was going on. I went through our roster as we watched things happen and we discussed all the action we were seeing together. Then, the Texans defensive line and the Packers offensive line walked just under our nose for some pass rush one-on-ones. My parents, being of Wisconsin/upper peninsula descent, LOVE J.J. Watt. While J.J. played at the University of Wisconsin, I heard constantly about him, and his exploits, as a Badger. Trust me, there were no boos in the Harris household when Watt was drafted in Houston. I sat there with my dad watching J.J. go to WORK against the Packers offensive linemen, discussing how he won each rep, talking football like we always had.

See, that's where my dad and I connect and always have. My mom and I can go for hours discussing everything going on with my kids, doctors' appointments, their friends, the Friday fish fry. My dad and I get on the phone…

"Hey."

"Hey."

"How you doin'?"

"Good"

"Cool."

Quiet

More quiet

"You see that front that Oklahoma ran against Texas?"

"Well, we ran that against Calhoun High back in the day, but we'd put a 4i on the backside, because they had a tremendous running back and we were scared of the cutback. I wasn't sure how Texas could exploit…"

And, that would go on for 30 minutes. My wife would often eavesdrop and ask what we were talking about and I could never really tell her. Finally, I would just say…

"We were just talking ball."

So, there we were in Green Bay, Wisconsin for two full hours at the Packers facility, where I lost the 1982 Wisconsin State Punt Pass and Kick competition 37 years earlier, just…talking ball. There was no place I'd have rather been.