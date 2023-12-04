Tank Dell done for 2023 regular season, should be ready for offseason program

Tank Dell's rookie season is finished, but he is expected to be back for the start of the Texans' offseason conditioning program.

The wide receiver suffered a leg injury in the first quarter of Sunday's win over Denver and was carted off the field.

On Monday morning, according to Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, Dell had a "successful" surgery.

"On to a speedy recovery," Ryans said. "Our prayers are with Tank. Our thoughts are with him."

In 11 games this season, Dell caught 47 passes for 709 yards and a Texans' rookie record seven touchdown catches. He also carried 11 times for 51 yards and averaged 9.1 yards on 11 punt returns.

"He's been such an inspiration for our team," Ryans said. "Just an incredible young man and happy for the season that he had as a rookie, and the impact he has as a person, as a player for our organization."