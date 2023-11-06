Tank Dell's "nasty" route part of 2-touchdown day

Tank Dell continues to amaze.
The rookie receiver caught two touchdown passes in the Texans' 39-37 shootout victory over the Buccaneers at NRG Stadium.
The second of that scoring pair—a 15-yarder--came with six seconds remaining in the game, and it was immediately after his 26-yard toe-tapping reception on the left sideline.
"That's something we work on at practice all week," Dell said. "Every day we do 2-minute drills going into halftime and 2-minute drills trying to score at the end of the game. We just executed."
Dell's first scoring grab came with 5:59 left in the third quarter, when quarterback C.J. Stroud found him for a 29-yard touchdown in the right of the end zone.
Dell finished the afternoon with six catches for 114 yards, and he now has 454 receiving yards and four scores on the season.
Stroud, who called Dell's route on the game-winning touchdown "nasty", reiterated how special their rookie connection is.
"It looks like how it did today," Stroud said.
Head Coach DeMeco Ryans agreed.
"Tank, unbelievable explosive play there to their sideline, and then for those two to connect again with the touchdown, that connection and that bond that I think Tank and CJ have, it's real," Ryans said. "You see it off the field, on the field. They have a true bond, and it's fun to watch those guys work together."
Dell pointed to bigger things ahead, and underscored how explosive this offense can be when it's clicking.
"When we put all the pieces together, we can do some great things," Dell said. "That's all that is. Keep running the ball, C.J. putting the ball in the air and executing. We can go a long way."
Dell and the Texans travel to Cincinnati next week for a Week 10 matchup with the Bengals.
View the best photos from the Week 9 matchup between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.