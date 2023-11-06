Tank Dell's "nasty" route part of 2-touchdown day

Nov 05, 2023 at 06:30 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

TDStoryTB

Tank Dell continues to amaze.

The rookie receiver caught two touchdown passes in the Texans' 39-37 shootout victory over the Buccaneers at NRG Stadium.

The second of that scoring pair—a 15-yarder--came with six seconds remaining in the game, and it was immediately after his 26-yard toe-tapping reception on the left sideline.

"That's something we work on at practice all week," Dell said. "Every day we do 2-minute drills going into halftime and 2-minute drills trying to score at the end of the game. We just executed."

Dell's first scoring grab came with 5:59 left in the third quarter, when quarterback C.J. Stroud found him for a 29-yard touchdown in the right of the end zone.

Dell finished the afternoon with six catches for 114 yards, and he now has 454 receiving yards and four scores on the season.

Stroud, who called Dell's route on the game-winning touchdown "nasty", reiterated how special their rookie connection is.

"It looks like how it did today," Stroud said.

Head Coach  DeMeco Ryans agreed.

"Tank, unbelievable explosive play there to their sideline, and then for those two to connect again with the touchdown, that connection and that bond that I think Tank and CJ have, it's real," Ryans said. "You see it off the field, on the field. They have a true bond, and it's fun to watch those guys work together."

Dell pointed to bigger things ahead, and underscored how explosive this offense can be when it's clicking.

"When we put all the pieces together, we can do some great things," Dell said. "That's all that is. Keep running the ball, C.J. putting the ball in the air and executing. We can go a long way."

Dell and the Texans travel to Cincinnati next week for a Week 10 matchup with the Bengals.

📸 Gameday Gallery: Texans vs. Buccaneers | Week 9

View the best photos from the Week 9 matchup between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

GAGTB
1 / 139
ZT2_2724
2 / 139
ZT2_2723
3 / 139
ZT2_2722
4 / 139
ZT2_2712
5 / 139
ZT2_2711
6 / 139
ZT2_2675
7 / 139
ZT2_2666
8 / 139
ZT2_2614
9 / 139
ZT2_2561
10 / 139
ZT2_2559
11 / 139
ZT2_2471
12 / 139
ZT2_2470
13 / 139
ZT2_2219
14 / 139
ZT2_2122
15 / 139
ZT2_2113
16 / 139
ZT2_1747
17 / 139
ZT2_1742
18 / 139
ZT2_1717
19 / 139
ZT2_1714
20 / 139
ZT2_1711
21 / 139
ZT2_1707
22 / 139
ZT2_1669
23 / 139
ZT2_1656
24 / 139
ZT2_1341
25 / 139
ZT2_1123
26 / 139
ZT2_1120
27 / 139
ZT2_1117
28 / 139
ZT2_1114
29 / 139
ZT2_1106
30 / 139
ZT2_0981
31 / 139
ZT2_0933
32 / 139
ZT1_1565
33 / 139
ZT1_1552
34 / 139
ZT1_1551
35 / 139
ZT1_1550
36 / 139
ZT1_1389
37 / 139
ZT1_1380
38 / 139
ZT1_1379
39 / 139
CMZ09840
40 / 139
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ09838
41 / 139
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ09837
42 / 139
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ09836
43 / 139
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ09835
44 / 139
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ09819
45 / 139
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ09818
46 / 139
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ09817
47 / 139
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ09815
48 / 139
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ09813
49 / 139
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ09810
50 / 139
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CJS10583
51 / 139
Christian Sanchez
CJS10565
52 / 139
Christian Sanchez
CJS10549
53 / 139
Christian Sanchez
_MK22658
54 / 139
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK22648
55 / 139
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK22530
56 / 139
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK22492
57 / 139
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK22482
58 / 139
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK22480
59 / 139
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK22462
60 / 139
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK22422
61 / 139
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK22389
62 / 139
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK22373
63 / 139
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_DSC7793
64 / 139
_DSC7792
65 / 139
_DSC7747
66 / 139
_DSC7734
67 / 139
_DSC7713
68 / 139
_DSC7675
69 / 139
_DSC7638
70 / 139
_DSC7635
71 / 139
_DSC7596
72 / 139
_DSC7584
73 / 139
_DSC7582
74 / 139
_DSC7581
75 / 139
_DSC7575
76 / 139
_DSC7572
77 / 139
_DSC7558
78 / 139
_DSC7526
79 / 139
_DSC7317
80 / 139
_DSC7302
81 / 139
_DSC7298
82 / 139
_DSC7280
83 / 139
_DSC7279
84 / 139
_DSC7258
85 / 139
_DSC7256
86 / 139
_DSC7255
87 / 139
_DSC7138
88 / 139
_DSC7125
89 / 139
C.J. Stroud screaming after win over Tampa Bay
90 / 139
_DSC7123
91 / 139
_DSC7104
92 / 139
_DSC7102
93 / 139
_DSC6226
94 / 139
_DSC6222
95 / 139
_DSC6216
96 / 139
_DSC6215
97 / 139
_DSC6213
98 / 139
_DSC6192
99 / 139
_DSC6181
100 / 139
_DSC6179
101 / 139
_DSC6177
102 / 139
_DSC6172
103 / 139
_DSC6171
104 / 139
_DSC3439
105 / 139
_DSC3438
106 / 139
_DSC3111
107 / 139
_DSC3103
108 / 139
_DSC3101
109 / 139
_DSC3098
110 / 139
_DSC3095
111 / 139
_DSC3094
112 / 139
_2MW2871
113 / 139
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW2742
114 / 139
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW2585
115 / 139
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW2510
116 / 139
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW2470
117 / 139
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW2469
118 / 139
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW2465
119 / 139
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW2035A
120 / 139
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW1384
121 / 139
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW1383
122 / 139
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW1145
123 / 139
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW1104
124 / 139
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW1094
125 / 139
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW1093
126 / 139
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW1092
127 / 139
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW1091
128 / 139
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW1090
129 / 139
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW1089
130 / 139
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_2MW1088
131 / 139
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_1MW1847
132 / 139
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_1MW1724
133 / 139
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_1MW1722
134 / 139
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
11.5.23_Texansvs.Bucs_131302
135 / 139
11.5.23_Texansvs.Bucs_131299
136 / 139
11.5.23_Texansvs.Bucs_131295
137 / 139
11.5.23_Texansvs.Bucs_131292
138 / 139
11.5.23_Texansvs.Bucs_131290
139 / 139
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

VanderBlog: Texans win epic game over Tampa Bay

"There are certain games I've called in the history of this team where the emotions run so high I'm not even sure what I said at certain points."
news

C.J. Stroud leads comeback drive, throws 5 TDs in historic win vs. Tampa Bay

In his Week 9 performance against Tampa Bay, C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes and set a new NFL rookie record with 470 passing yards.
news

Noah Brown explodes in 2nd half of Texans shootout win over Buccaneers

Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown logged 153 receiving yards—75 of which came on a touchdown—to help beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. 
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans take down Bucs in 39-37 victory

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game here with the top highlights and social reactions.
news

Game Recap: Texans defeat Tampa Bay 39-37 in thrilling matchup

C.J. Stroud throws for 5 touchdowns as Texans execute epic late game-winning drive
news

Texans 2nd half touchdown tied for longest in NFL in 2023

A 75-yard C.J. Stroud touchdown pass to Noah Brown in the the third quarter pulled the Houston Texans closer to Tampa Bay. The Texans went on to win on a 4th quarter drive.
news

C.J. Stroud finds Nico Collins for 1st quarter touchdown vs. Bucs

The Houston Texans took a first quarter lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on Sunday when C.J. Stroud linked up with Nico Collins for a 14-yard touchdown pass.
news

Inactives: Six Texans are out for Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay

Dameon Pierce, Robert Woods, Sheldon Rankins and more top the Texans' Week 9 Inactives list against the Buccaneers. 
news

Know your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Week 9

John Harris introduces readers to this week's opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and breaks down the key players on their roster
news

By the Numbers: Texans to host Tampa Bay in Week 9 contest

John Harris breaks down the numbers between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers  
news

Player Blog | LB Henry To'oTo'o visited Texas Children's Hospital

In celebration of Kids Day presented by Texas Children's on Sunday, Nov. 5, LB Henry To'oTo'o and the Texans Rookie Class visited the hospital to read spooky stories, play bingo, take photos and bring smiles to the patients and their families.
Advertising