Tank Dell's "nasty" route part of 2-touchdown day

Dell finished the afternoon with six catches for 114 yards, and he now has 454 receiving yards and four scores on the season.

Stroud, who called Dell's route on the game-winning touchdown "nasty", reiterated how special their rookie connection is.

"It looks like how it did today," Stroud said.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans agreed.

"Tank, unbelievable explosive play there to their sideline, and then for those two to connect again with the touchdown, that connection and that bond that I think Tank and CJ have, it's real," Ryans said. "You see it off the field, on the field. They have a true bond, and it's fun to watch those guys work together."

Dell pointed to bigger things ahead, and underscored how explosive this offense can be when it's clicking.

"When we put all the pieces together, we can do some great things," Dell said. "That's all that is. Keep running the ball, C.J. putting the ball in the air and executing. We can go a long way."