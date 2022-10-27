Tennessee Titans | Know Your Foe

ALL CAPS = New to team in 2022

Keys to winning v. the Titans offense

1. The Reunion

Derrick Henry is back. DADGUMIT! If there's one player that I'd love to see sit one out, it's 22. But, okay, so it's time to finally slow him, but how? One, no runway. How? Gap discipline, first off. In being gap discipline, the Texans won't allow him a direct runway through the line of scrimmage. With that head of speed, at his size, given proper runway due to lack of gap discipline, it's a losing proposition. On the other hand, if he has to slow down to read where an opening is, defenders can get to him from all three levels that much quicker. Two, WRAP UP. It might not keep him from five to seven yard gains, but good tackling technique, which absolutely includes wrapping up on Henry, will keep those five to seven from being fifty to seventy yard gains after Henry breaks tackles. Grab and hold on to his shoelaces. Grab his jersey. Hug him like a long, lost relative. Whatever it takes, WRAP UP. If defenders think a strong shoulder throw into the 6-4, 249 lb. RB will do the trick, it's time for that defender to take a seat on the sideline because he won't tackle Henry like that all game long.

2. What changes?

Henry is great on his own, but how will the Texans defense adapt on Sunday? What changes in the front seven will give the Texans a better chance to slow down Henry? If the Texans don't make significant changes in block destruction, violent get off on the snap and tackling, Henry will run roughshod as he did in 2020 and 2019. Going back and watching the Raiders game, Texans defenders were not in the right gap. Furthermore, Texans defenders did NOT violently shed blocks. Also, the Texans defenders did not read keys and track the ball properly. Finally, they tackled oh not so well. So, what changes on Sunday against Henry to deliver success?

3. The QB quandary

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill resurrected his career in Tennessee, has been to one AFC Championship game and won two division titles. But, he's banged up after a rough afternoon against the Colts defense. He injured his ankle and was seen limping and struggling to run/walk properly after the win over Indianapolis. But, if he's not able to go, and I do think he will play, but let's say he doesn't, I'm totally sure that I want to see rookie QB Malik Willis and his running acumen, combined with Henry, Dontrell Hilliard and fellow rookie RB Hassan Haskins. Tannehill ran zone read effectively against the Colts but banged up as he is, that scheme may not be much of a weapon this week against the Texans. But, with Willis, it's a massive weapon so I believe we could see the rookie, even if it's just spot duty to spare Tannehill and put a ton of pressure on the Texans defense.