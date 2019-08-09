Texans acquire RB Duke Johnson Jr. from Browns

Aug 09, 2019 at 03:44 PM

The Houston Texans have acquired RB Duke Johnson Jr. from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a conditional 2020 draft pick. The team also waived-injured DE Ira Savage-Lewis.

In his first four seasons in the NFL (2015-18), Johnson recorded 1,286 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 299 carries (4.3 avg.) and 2,170 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns on 235 receptions (9.2 avg.). He leads all running backs in receiving yards and ranks third in receptions since entering the league. Johnson (5-9, 210) has appeared in 64 games with 10 starts since being drafted by the Browns in the third round (77th overall) of the 2015 NFL draft and posted the most receptions by a Browns player through his first four seasons with 235.

Johnson, who has never missed a game in his NFL career, became the first NFL running back since Herschel Walker in 1986–1988 to record at least 500 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons. In 2017, Johnson posted career highs in receptions (74), receiving yards (693), receiving touchdowns (three) and scrimmage yards (1,041). The Miami native played in 33 career college games and finished his career as the University of Miami's all-time leader in total rushing yards, total all-purpose yards and total kickoff return yards.

