Texans acquire RB Duke Johnson Jr. from Browns

In his first four seasons in the NFL (2015-18), Johnson recorded 1,286 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 299 carries (4.3 avg.) and 2,170 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns on 235 receptions (9.2 avg.). He leads all running backs in receiving yards and ranks third in receptions since entering the league. Johnson (5-9, 210) has appeared in 64 games with 10 starts since being drafted by the Browns in the third round (77th overall) of the 2015 NFL draft and posted the most receptions by a Browns player through his first four seasons with 235.