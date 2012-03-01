Texans All Access to debut Tuesday on SportsRadio 610





Show will be the first broadcast of new radio partnership between Texans, SportsRadio 610

– The first broadcast of the new radio agreement between the Houston Texans and SportsRadio 610 will go on the air Tuesday, March 6 from Noon - 2:00 p.m. CST, the two organizations announced today. The show, titled "Texans All Access," will air each Tuesday at that time and will provide an exclusive weekly two-hour window into the offseason activity of the Texans.

Texans play-by-play voice Marc Vandermeer will host the show, which will feature a visit with Texans head coach Gary Kubiak on the inaugural broadcast. Several Texans players are also expected to join Tuesday's show.

"The NFL season never truly ends. From the scouting combine to free agency to the draft and OTAs, there is always something happening," Vandermeer said. "This show will be delivered with game day intensity and production value. Listeners will get all the latest Texans information in an audio atmosphere that extends the feel and flavor of the regular season all year long."

SportsRadio 610 program director Gavin Spittle added, "We are really excited about adding Texans All Access to our programming lineup. I love that name because that's the goal of this show: to provide inside access to players and coaches that our listeners normally wouldn't have during free agency and the path to the NFL Draft and throughout the offseason."

The station will continue to be the exclusive home of Houston Texans NFL Draft coverage, with 16 hours of live on-site coverage from Reliant Stadium throughout the draft, and of Houston Texans Training Camp, with daily live broadcasts from the Methodist Training Center throughout training camp.

"This is a significant step in our new partnership with SportsRadio 610, and one that will give Texans fans even more information and access to the team than they've ever had before," said Texans president Jamey Rootes. "Texans All Access will give our fans an opportunity to get to know the team, our players and our coaches on the field and off, and we expect that it will quickly become a destination program for Texans fans every Tuesday afternoon."

Under the new partnership agreement, Texans fans will be guaranteed more than 16 hours of dedicated Houston Texans programming every week during football season, including in excess of five hours on Mondays as part of "Texans Monday" and a two-hour daily Texans-focused show on SportsRadio 610, and streaming online at www.cbshoustontx.com and via the Radio.com app for a variety of mobile devices.