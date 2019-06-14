Texans announce dates and times for 2019 training camp

Jun 14, 2019 at 02:26 PM

Houston Texans Training Camp presented by XFINITY will begin on Thursday, July 25 as the Texans take the field in preparation for the 2019 season.

Six training camp practices will be open to the public: Thursday, August 1; Saturday, August 3; Saturday, August 10; Sunday, August 11; Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15. The practices on Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15 will be joint practices with the Detroit Lions. All practices will begin at approximately 9:10 a.m. CT.

The Texans will also travel to Green Bay for joint practices with the Packers on Monday, August 5 and Tuesday, August 6 leading up to the first preseason game on Thursday, August 8.

Tickets and parking information for the general public will be released at a later date.

All training camp practices are subject to short notice changes and adjustments based on weather and/or football operations decisions. Updates are promptly available on the club's digital media platforms and via email from Texans PR.

