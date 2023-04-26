Texans Announce First-Ever Collab With Mexico-Based Fashion Brand Sacrifice Street Wear

Apr 26, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Sacrifice shirt
919039361464473

The Houston Texans announced a first-ever collaboration with a Mexico-based fashion brand, introducing a t-shirt created with Sacrifice Street Wear.

The t-shirt will be exclusively sold in Mexico through Sacrifice and Dicass Sports' stores. Make sure you purchase your own today while qualities last!

Featuring Sacrifice's skull-and-crossbones logo along with the iconic Texans steer, the t-shirt is only available in the United States by ordering online through the Sacrifice online store.

Houston Texans X Sacrifice T-Shirt

Texans introduce first-ever collab item with a Mexican fashion brand. Shirt features iconic Texans steer and Sacrifice skull-and-bones logo.

Sacrifice shirt
1 / 12
919039361464473
My project-2
2 / 12
919039361464473
My project-1
3 / 12
919039361464473
My project-3
4 / 12
919039361464473
MicrosoftTeams-image (19)
5 / 12
MicrosoftTeams-image (22)
6 / 12
MicrosoftTeams-image (17)
7 / 12
MicrosoftTeams-image (23)
8 / 12
MicrosoftTeams-image (24)
9 / 12
MicrosoftTeams-image (18)
10 / 12
MicrosoftTeams-image (20)
11 / 12
MicrosoftTeams-image (21)
12 / 12
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Sacrifice Street Wear said in a statement about the project, "As usually happens in collaborative projects, at first we were not very clear about the direction towards this final product. But in the Sacrifice team we had an idea of what they could be looking for, which made us have two important points to take into account: 1) The presence of identity motives of the Mexican culture as a necessity in collaboration, and 2) The intercultural crossroads that exists in the territory of Texas due to the strong presence of Mexicans and Mexicans in the territory."

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (5-2-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

JJ Watt Is Unretiring... But It's Not What You Think

news

NFL players--past, present and future--sound off on 2023 Texans NFL Draft

From Tytus Howard to Tavierre Thomas, and J.J. Watt to Dez Bryant, players of the past, present and future sounded off with high praise for some of the 2023 NFL Draft weekend moves made by the Houston Texans.

news

Why THIS offseason might be most exciting ever for Texans

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer has seen it all with the club. He explains why, or why not, the 2023 offseason is the best one in franchise history.

Advertising