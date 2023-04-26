Texans Announce First-Ever Collab With Mexico-Based Fashion Brand Sacrifice Street Wear

Sacrifice Street Wear said in a statement about the project, "As usually happens in collaborative projects, at first we were not very clear about the direction towards this final product. But in the Sacrifice team we had an idea of what they could be looking for, which made us have two important points to take into account: 1) The presence of identity motives of the Mexican culture as a necessity in collaboration, and 2) The intercultural crossroads that exists in the territory of Texas due to the strong presence of Mexicans and Mexicans in the territory."