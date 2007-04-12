Texans announce game time for Arizona preseason game

HOUSTON - The kickoff time for the Houston Texans' preseason game at the Arizona Cardinals has been set. The game will start at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 18, 2007 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The kickoff time had previously been listed as TBA on the Texans' 2007 schedule, which was released on Wednesday.
Andre Johnson Becomes Houston Texans' first Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Former Houston Texans All-Pro wide receiver Andre Johnson secured his place in NFL history as the Texans' first Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, the NFL announced on Thursday night as part of the 13th Annual NFL Honors ceremony.
Houston Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. named Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
Anderson's 7.0 sacks this season set a new franchise record for most sacks by a rookie in a single-season and his 67 pressures led all rookies in the NFL this year.
Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud named Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been named the Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, the NFL announced tonight as part of the 13th annual NFL Honors ceremony. Stroud is the first player in franchise history to garner the honor.
Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Stroud is just the second offensive rookie in Texans history to garner the honor.
Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud and DE Will Anderson Jr. named PFWA's Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year
The Pro Football Writers of America have named QB C.J. Stroud the Offensive Rookie of the Year and DE Will Anderson Jr. the Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. named AFC Defensive Player of the Month
Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month, the NFL announced today. Stingley Jr. becomes just the sixth player in franchise history to earn the honor.
Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Named Week 18 AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday. The honor comes on the heels of Stroud's game-winning drive to send the club to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
John Metchie III voted 2023 Ed Block Courage Award Winner
Recipients of the prestigious award are selected by a vote of their peers to recognize the superb efforts both on and off the field and their ability to overcome great adversity.
Houston Texans T Laremy Tunsil Named Starter for the 2024 Pro Bowl
Houston Texans T Laremy Tunsil has been named a starter for the 2024 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced.
'21: Loyal and True', documentary on Uvalde High School football team, debuts today on ESPN+
ABC News and ESPN Films present the story of the Uvalde Coyotes High School football team's 2022 season, including interviews with Texans involved in post-tragedy recovery.
Houston Texans Foundation launches online auction to commemorate release of new documentary on the Uvalde Coyotes football team's 2022 season
All proceeds benefit Lives Robbed, an organization formed by families of children lost in the Uvalde massacre.