Texans Announce Roster Moves (9-7-2020)

The Houston Texans signed the following two players to the active roster:
|PLAYER
|POS
|HT
|WT
|AGE
|EXP
|COLLEGE
|Brent Qvale
|G/T
|6-7
|315
|29
|6
|Nebraska
|Jon Weeks
|LS
|5-10
|242
|34
|11
|Baylor
The Houston Texans placed the following two players on the Reserve/Injured list:
|PLAYER
|POS
|HT
|WT
|AGE
|EXP
|COLLEGE
|Gareon Conley
|CB
|6-0
|190
|25
|4
|Ohio State
|Isaiah Coulter
|WR
|6-2
|198
|21
|R
|Rhode ISland
The Houston Texans signed the following 14 players to the practice squad:
|PLAYER
|POS
|HT
|WT
|AGE
|EXP
|COLLEGE
|Auzoyah Alufohai
|NT
|6-4
|320
|23
|R
|West Georgia
|Davin Bellamy
|OLB
|6-5
|249
|25
|1
|Georgia
|Athony Chesley
|CB
|6-0
|190
|24
|1
|Coastal Carolina
|Nate Hall
|ILB
|6-2
|235
|24
|1
|Northwestern
|Chad Hansen
|WR
|6-2
|202
|25
|2
|California
|Jerald Hawkins
|G/T
|6-6
|305
|26
|5
|LSU
|Cordel Iwuagwu
|G
|6-3
|309
|24
|R
|TCU
|Greg Mancz
|C/G
|6-4
|302
|28
|6
|Toledo
|Steven Mitchell Jr.
|WR
|5-10
|186
|26
|2
|Southern California
|Elijah Nkansah
|T
|6-5
|315
|25
|1
|Toledo
|Jonathan Owens
|S
|5-11
|210
|25
|2
|Missouri Western State
|Scottie Phillips
|RB
|5-8
|209
|22
|R
|Mississippi
|C.J. Prosise
|RB
|6-1
|225
|26
|5
|Notre Dame
|Tyler Simmons
|WR
|6-0
|201
|22
|R
|Georgia