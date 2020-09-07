Texans Announce Roster Moves (9-7-2020)

Sep 07, 2020 at 04:01 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans signed the following two players to the active roster:

Table inside Article
PLAYERPOSHTWTAGEEXPCOLLEGE
Brent QvaleG/T6-7315296Nebraska
Jon WeeksLS5-102423411Baylor

The Houston Texans placed the following two players on the Reserve/Injured list:

Table inside Article
PLAYERPOSHTWTAGEEXPCOLLEGE
Gareon ConleyCB6-0190254Ohio State
Isaiah CoulterWR6-219821RRhode ISland

The Houston Texans signed the following 14 players to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
PLAYERPOSHTWTAGEEXPCOLLEGE
Auzoyah AlufohaiNT6-432023RWest Georgia
Davin BellamyOLB6-5249251Georgia
Athony ChesleyCB6-0190241Coastal Carolina
Nate HallILB6-2235241Northwestern
Chad HansenWR6-2202252California
Jerald HawkinsG/T6-6305265LSU
Cordel IwuagwuG6-330924RTCU
Greg ManczC/G6-4302286Toledo
Steven Mitchell Jr.WR5-10186262Southern California
Elijah NkansahT6-5315251Toledo
Jonathan OwensS5-11210252Missouri Western State
Scottie PhillipsRB5-820922RMississippi
C.J. ProsiseRB6-1225265Notre Dame
Tyler SimmonsWR6-020122RGeorgia

Related Content

news

Second annual Houston Texans Season Premiere presented by Amegy Bank set for Aug. 31

Event will debut the 2023 team on the field at NRG Stadium and benefit the Houston Texans Foundation

news

Houston Texans announce partnership with SKYY® Vodka

The spirit becomes the Official Vodka Partner of the team

news

Houston Texans Launch Fan Council

The volunteer council will be comprised of 50 diverse and dynamic fans who will participate in regular, in-depth focus groups and other exclusive opportunities throughout the 2023 Season.

news

Houston Texans Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

The Houston Texans announced their 2023 coaching staff today.

news

Houston Texans Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee Christian Kirksey continues to support Uvalde community

Houston Texans LB Christian Kirksey recently gifted custom Air Force 1s to the Uvalde High School football team.

news

Houston Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as Head Coach

The Houston Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans as the team's sixth head coach in franchise history.

news

Statement from Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio on Lovie Smith

Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio part ways with Head Coach Lovie Smith.

news

Andre Johnson named finalist for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Houston Texans WR Andre Johnson has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second consecutive year.

news

Texans at Titans postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT

Due to the extreme weather and power outages affecting Nashville, kickoff for today's game has been postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT.

news

Houston Texans DB Tavierre Thomas, WR Chris Moore, RB Dare Ogunbowale and DL Adedayo Odeleye recognized with off-field awards

Houston Texans DB Tavierre Thomas, WR Chris Moore, RB Dare Ogunbowale and DL Adedayo Odeleye recognized with off-field awards

news

Coach Cameron Campbell receives Houston Texans' Inspire Change Changemaker Award

The Houston Texans announced today that Coach Cameron Campbell is the team's recipient for the 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award.

news

Houston Texans and partners award $400,000 to 15 local nonprofits through Inspire Change Grant Funds

The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley awarded $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund to 15 local nonprofits and educational programs working to make a difference in the Houston community.

Advertising