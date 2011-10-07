Texans, CBS Radio renew radio partnership





HOUSTON – The Houston Texans and CBS RADIO Houston have agreed to a new multi-year agreement which will continue to make SportsRadio 610 and 100.3 KILT-FM the radio home of the Houston Texans through the 2021 NFL season, the two organizations announced today. SportsRadio 610 AM and 100.3 KILT-FM have been the home of the Houston Texans since the team entered play in 2002.

SportsRadio 610 will also continue to broadcast three-hour pregame and postgame shows before and after every Texans game. The Texans Radio Network broadcast team of Marc Vandermeer and Andre Ware will continue to provide play-by-play and game analysis, respectively, as they have done for the past 10 years.

"We are proud to continue our outstanding partnership with CBS Radio, SportsRadio 610 and KILT-FM," Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes said. "Texans fans throughout Southeast Texas know that SportsRadio 610 is the 'Home of the Houston Texans.' Fans across the region have tuned in every Sunday for the past 10 years to hear Marc Vandermeer and Andre Ware call the games on the Houston Texans Radio Network, and we're excited to announce that they can set their radio dials for years to come."

"We're thrilled to extend our Houston Texans broadcast partnership for a second decade," CBS RADIO Houston Senior Vice President/Market Manager Brian Purdy said. "Owner Bob McNair and President Jamey Rootes have made the entire Texan organization one of the finest in all of professional sports and it only makes sense for Houstonians to continue hearing them on the city's #1 Sports Radio station, SportsRadio 610 along with 100.3 KILT-FM."

Under the new partnership agreement, Texans fans will be guaranteed more than 15 hours of dedicated Houston Texans programming every week during the football season, including in excess of five hours on Mondays as part of "Texans Monday" and a two-hour "Texans Tonight" show every weeknight from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. CT on SportsRadio 610, and streaming online at www.cbshoustontx.com and via the Radio.com app for a variety of mobile devices.

Beginning in 2012, the AM sports radio station will broadcast a 60-minute condensed version on each Sunday's game on Tuesdays from 8:00 - 9:00 p.m. CT and will also air a "Texans Friday Lunch" each week from Noon - 1:00 p.m. CT on Fridays throughout the season.