Texans extend CB Johnathan Joseph

Jun 18, 2015 at 10:40 AM

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have extended the contract of CB Johnathan Joseph, it was announced today. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Joseph (5-11, 188), a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has recorded 240 tackles (220 solo), 11 interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, 52 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries since joining the Texans in 2011. His career interception total ranks tied for second in franchise history, while his 128 passes defensed are the most among active NFL players since 2006.

In 2014, Joseph set or tied single-season career highs in tackles (75), forced fumbles (two) and fumble recoveries (two). He became the team's all-time leader in interception return yards with 277 and recorded the longest interception return of his career in Week 12 against Cincinnati, taking a pick back 60 yards for a touchdown.

In Joseph's first year with the Texans in 2011, he tied for the team lead with four interceptions and earned Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro honors. He was also named to the Pro Bowl in 2011 and 2012.

For his nine-year NFL career with Cincinnati (2006-10) and Houston (2011-14), Joseph has started 117-of-127 regular season games, compiling 509 tackles (437 solo), 128 passes defensed, 25 interceptions, including five returned for touchdowns, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He has contributed with 23 tackles (19 solo), seven passes defensed and two interceptions in five postseason starts. Joseph was originally selected by the Bengals in the first round (24th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.

