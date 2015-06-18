Texans extend CB Johnathan Joseph

For his nine-year NFL career with Cincinnati (2006-10) and Houston (2011-14), Joseph has started 117-of-127 regular season games, compiling 509 tackles (437 solo), 128 passes defensed, 25 interceptions, including five returned for touchdowns, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He has contributed with 23 tackles (19 solo), seven passes defensed and two interceptions in five postseason starts. Joseph was originally selected by the Bengals in the first round (24th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.