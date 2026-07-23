NFL Girls Flag Championship Weekend Takes Place July 24-26

The NFL FLAG Championships are back this weekend in Westfield, Indiana, and the Houston Texans will be well-represented at the Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus.

Nine teams from across Texas and the Southeast region are competing under the Texans banner, including the defending NFL FLAG High School Girls Division Champions, Texas Fury — the group that went undefeated and shut out the Cowboys in last year's championship game. Here are all nine Texans representatives taking the field this weekend:

8u CPL · 8uRec Magnolia · 10u TFL Colts 10u H-Town Elite · 10uRec Super Spartans · 10uG Texas Fury ATX 10u Red · 12u Fast Sports Performance · 12uG Texas Fury ATX 12u Red · 14u Texans · HS Girls Texas Fury ATX HS Red

The Texans and Ticketmaster provided each team with a $1,000 travel stipend and custom arm sleeves to help them compete on the national stage.

This weekend is part of a much bigger picture. The Texans continue to invest in flag football year-round through Texans Flag at the YMCA presented by Texas Children's and through their high school girls flag football program, with the ultimate goal of seeing girls flag football sanctioned as a varsity sport by the UIL. Flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, with approximately 20 million players globally and more than 830,000 participants across over 2,000 NFL FLAG leagues nationwide. The NFL is also partnering with TMRW Sports to develop a professional flag football league for women and men, expected to launch ahead of the sport's Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

If you want to see where the game is headed — and cheer on some Houston kids along the way — tune in. ESPN coverage begins Friday, July 24 and runs through the championship games on Sunday, July 26. Games will air on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, NFL+, and the ESPN app, with select games also available on Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and YouTube.