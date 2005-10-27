Texans' general counsel honored

Oct 26, 2005 at 07:00 PM

HOUSTON – The Houston Business Journal announced at a ceremony last night that Suzie Thomas, senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer of the Houston Texans, has been awarded the Best General Counsel with an Attorney Staff of Two to 10. Thomas won the prestigious award, in its first year of existence.

"Congratulations to Suzie Thomas on being named the Best General Counsel with an Attorney Staff of Two to 10 by the Houston Business Journal," Texans Owner Bob McNair said. "The Houston Texans and the McNair group are so fortunate to have Suzie on our staff."

Thomas joined the McNair Group and the Houston Texans in March 2000.

Prior to being hired by the Texans, she served as General Counsel and Vice President of Human Resources of Corporate Brand Foods America. Thomas also spent 16 years at Weatherford International, Inc. Her legal career began as an associate attorney at Baker Botts, L.L.P.

"Not only is Suzie a brilliant lawyer, and this recognition was certainly due her, but she is one of the hardest working people in the organization," McNair said. "Suzie has shown that a woman can be successful and be fully accepted; and not only be accepted but be one of the leaders. She has earned that distinction through her hard work and her tremendous contributions to the organization."

In addition to a multitude of responsibilities with the Texans, Thomas also handles contract negations for numerous leases, player contracts and corporate sponsorships for the team.

Thomas earned her law degree from the University of Houston's Bates College of Law. She completed her undergraduate degree in Spanish from the University of Texas.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury Report Update: Texans vs. Titans

The Houston Texans made an injury report update leading into Tennessee.

news

A statement from Chair and CEO Cal McNair

Texans mutually agree to part ways with Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby.

news

Houston Texans announce Team Shop Jersey Exchange

The Houston Texans are offering fans the opportunity to exchange select former player jerseys for 44% off a new jersey throughout the team's Bye Week.

news

Jamey Rootes Leadership Scholarship Fund established in memory of former Texans President

Team will hold a moment of silence before Thursday night's game in honor of Rootes.

news

Statement from Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair on the passing of Jamey Rootes

Former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes passed away on August 21, 2022.

news

Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley launch 2022 Inspire Change

In this second year of the program, the Texans and their partners will award $400,000 to local nonprofits and educational programs.

news

Houston Texans announce partnership with BitWallet

Texans are first in NFL history to sell a suite through digital currency.

news

Houston Texans announce partnership with Sire Spirits LLC and G-Unity Foundation

The Texans' 50/50 Jackpot will now be presented by Jackson's G-Unity Foundation, which empowers children and youth in America's cities to develop confidence, strength and skills to win in life.

news

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints kick off in the State of Football game

The Houston Texans will face off against the New Orleans Saints this Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. CT in the State of Football game on ABC.

news

Houston Texans unveil Fan First Deals to elevate gameday experience for fans

The Houston Texans, in partnership with Aramark, are slashing prices on four of the most popular concession items for all Texans home games during the 2022 season.

news

Houston Texans announce winners of 2022 BOLD Awards presented by Coca-Cola

More than $50,000 in grants were given to the 2022 BOLD Award recipients who represent a wide range of initiatives focused on community impact.

news

Houston Texans announce 2022 home game themes

The Houston Texans today are announcing the themes for each home game of the 2022 Season.

Advertising