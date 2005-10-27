Texans' general counsel honored

HOUSTON – The Houston Business Journal announced at a ceremony last night that Suzie Thomas, senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer of the Houston Texans, has been awarded the Best General Counsel with an Attorney Staff of Two to 10. Thomas won the prestigious award, in its first year of existence.

"Congratulations to Suzie Thomas on being named the Best General Counsel with an Attorney Staff of Two to 10 by the Houston Business Journal," Texans Owner Bob McNair said. "The Houston Texans and the McNair group are so fortunate to have Suzie on our staff."

Thomas joined the McNair Group and the Houston Texans in March 2000.

Prior to being hired by the Texans, she served as General Counsel and Vice President of Human Resources of Corporate Brand Foods America. Thomas also spent 16 years at Weatherford International, Inc. Her legal career began as an associate attorney at Baker Botts, L.L.P.

"Not only is Suzie a brilliant lawyer, and this recognition was certainly due her, but she is one of the hardest working people in the organization," McNair said. "Suzie has shown that a woman can be successful and be fully accepted; and not only be accepted but be one of the leaders. She has earned that distinction through her hard work and her tremendous contributions to the organization."

In addition to a multitude of responsibilities with the Texans, Thomas also handles contract negations for numerous leases, player contracts and corporate sponsorships for the team.