Texans give back to the Houston community during holiday season

The Houston Texans are always active in the Houston community, but during the holiday season the players and organization take extra time to give back to those that need it most.

WR Nico Collins, T Josh Jones, and CB Desmond King II all held surprise shopping sprees for local Boys and Girls Clubs.

Collins took kids to Dick's Sporting Goods so they could pick out fresh gear for their upcoming sports seasons.

Jones brought members of the Spring Branch Boys and Girls Club to Target to load up on toys, and King II let kids loose at a local Walmart to snag new toys for the holidays.

DE Jerry Hughes was accompanied by DT Maliek Collins on a visit to Pro-Vision Academy, bringing breakfast and gifts to students and families.

And G Kenyon Green created a special moment for boys at the Triple 7 Ranch when he arrived with gifts from their holiday wish lists.

Last Thursday, 100 Houston ISD students received free bikes and helmets from the Texans at NRG Stadium. Plus the lucky kids got to hang out with Texans players as they broke in the new bikes!

Then on Friday, Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair was joined by the Lady Texans at a breakfast and surprise gifting event for the YMCA at NRG Stadium. McNair and the Lady Texans played games and surprised local children with gifts off of their wishlists.

Everyone at the Texans wishes you a wonderful holiday season!