Texans ink Sanders, re-sign 3

*HOUSTON - The Houston Texans announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Lewis Sanders.



Sanders (6-1, 210), originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round (95 th overall) of the 2000 draft, played his first four seasons in Cleveland before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars last off-season. He was re-signed by the Browns on 9/01/04 following his release from the Jaguars on 8/31/04. He suited up for all 16 games with the Cleveland Browns in 2004 and started a career high five games. He recorded two interceptions and 25 tackles.

In five NFL seasons, Sanders has played in 52 career games, with nine starts (including one at strong safety). He has four career interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one sack and 81 tackles.

A Staten Island native, Sanders attended the University of Maryland where he was only the fourth player in Terps' history to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in his career. He was a semi-finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award to honor the nations top defensive back in 1999. In high school, played defensive back and running back on his way to earning an All-American selection by Blue Chip Illustrated at St. Peter's High School.

TEXANS RE-SIGN THREE KEY FREE AGENTS

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans announced today that they have re-signed the following players: restricted free agent FB Jarrod Baxter as well as unrestricted free agents DE Corey Sears and FS Jason Simmons.

Baxter (6-1, 243) played in nine games last season, starting one. He carried the ball twice for one yard and made one reception for three yards in 2004. The former New Mexico Lobo returned from a foot injury that landed him on the Reserve/Injured list during the 2003 season. He rebounded to make contributions on special teams with three tackles.

Baxter was taken by the Texans during the fifth round (136 th overall) of the 2002 draft. He played in all 16 games, starting 10 during his rookie campaign. He joined QB David Carr (16), WR Jabar Gaffney (16), OT Chest Pitts (16), G Fred Weary (12), and RB Jonathan Well (11) as rookies on offense to start at least 10 games during Houston's inaugural season.

Sears (6-3, 319) played in 15 games in 2004. He made 16 tackles as a reserve defensive lineman in the Texans 3-4 scheme. Sears, who signed with Houston on 2/8/02, has played in 47 games since the team's inception (starting 13). He has totaled 138 tackles and two sacks.

Simmons (5-9, 198) played in 10 games, starting six in 2004. He proved to be the Texans most diverse defender last season, starting two games at strong safety and four at free safety after making the off-season switch from cornerback in 2003.

Simmons, originally signed by Houston as an unrestricted free agent in 2002 from Pittsburgh, made his first career interception against Cleveland during the season finale. He forced a fumble and recorded a career high 46 tackles. Simmons missed six games due to a concussion suffered against the Tennessee Titans on 10/17/04.

