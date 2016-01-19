Texans Jon Weeks added to Pro Bowl

HOUSTON – Houston Texans LS Jon Weeks has been added to the 2016 NFL Pro Bowl, the league announced today. Weeks will be making his first appearance in the NFL's all-star game, which kicks off on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Weeks served as the long snapper on extra points, field goals, and punts in every game for the Texans this season. The six-year veteran also had a career-high eight special teams tackles and one fumble recovery in the regular season. Weeks passed former Texan Bryan Pittman (95) for the eighth-most career regular season games played in franchise history.

Weeks was selected as a Pro Bowl long snapper by Mike McCarthy and the Green Bay Packers coaching staff. This season, Pro Bowl long snappers are designated as "need" players and are appointed by each team's coaching staff.

Weeks joins teammates DE J.J. Watt and WR DeAndre Hopkins as the Texans' Pro Bowl selections. T Duane Brown was named an alternate.

Houston Texans in the Pro Bowl *Player * Pos Season Career Selections Jon Weeks DeAndre Hopkins LS WR 2015 2015 First First J.J. Watt DE 2015 Fourth Arian Foster RB 2014 Fourth J.J. Watt* RB 2014 Third Andre Johnson WR 2013 Seventh J.J. Watt DE 2013 Second Duane Brown Owen Daniels T TE 2012 2012 First Second Arian Foster RB 2012 Third Andre Johnson WR 2012 Sixth Johnathan Joseph CB 2012 Second Chris Myers C 2012 Second Matt Schaub QB 2012 Second Wade Smith G 2012 First J.J. Watt DE 2012 First Arian Foster RB 2011 Second Johnathan Joseph CB 2011 First Chris Myers C 2011 First Antonio Smith DE 2011 First Arian Foster RB 2010 First Andre Johnson WR 2010 Fifth Vonta Leach FB 2010 First Matt Schaub # QB 2009 First Brian Cushing LB 2009 First Andre Johnson WR 2009 Fourth DeMeco Ryans LB 2009 Second Mario Williams DE 2009 Second Owen Daniels TE 2008 First Andre Johnson WR 2008 Third Mario Williams DE 2008 First DeMeco Ryans LB 2007 First Andre Johnson WR 2006 Second Jerome Mathis WR 2005 First Andre Johnson WR 2004 First Aaron Glenn CB 2002 Third Gary Walker DE 2002 Second