Texans Jon Weeks added to Pro Bowl

HOUSTON – Houston Texans LS Jon Weeks has been added to the 2016 NFL Pro Bowl, the league announced today. Weeks will be making his first appearance in the NFL's all-star game, which kicks off on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Weeks served as the long snapper on extra points, field goals, and punts in every game for the Texans this season. The six-year veteran also had a career-high eight special teams tackles and one fumble recovery in the regular season. Weeks passed former Texan Bryan Pittman (95) for the eighth-most career regular season games played in franchise history.
Weeks was selected as a Pro Bowl long snapper by Mike McCarthy and the Green Bay Packers coaching staff. This season, Pro Bowl long snappers are designated as "need" players and are appointed by each team's coaching staff.
Weeks joins teammates DE J.J. Watt and WR DeAndre Hopkins as the Texans' Pro Bowl selections. T Duane Brown was named an alternate.
Houston Texans in the Pro Bowl
|
*Player *
|
Pos
|
Season
|
Career Selections
|
Jon Weeks
DeAndre Hopkins
|
LS
WR
|
2015
2015
|
First
First
|
J.J. Watt
|
DE
|
2015
|
Fourth
|
Arian Foster
|
RB
|
2014
|
Fourth
|
J.J. Watt*
|
RB
|
2014
|
Third
|
Andre Johnson
|
WR
|
2013
|
Seventh
|
J.J. Watt
|
DE
|
2013
|
Second
|
Duane Brown
Owen Daniels
|
T
TE
|
2012
2012
|
First
Second
|
Arian Foster
|
RB
|
2012
|
Third
|
Andre Johnson
|
WR
|
2012
|
Sixth
|
Johnathan Joseph
|
CB
|
2012
|
Second
|
Chris Myers
|
C
|
2012
|
Second
|
Matt Schaub
|
QB
|
2012
|
Second
|
Wade Smith
|
G
|
2012
|
First
|
J.J. Watt
|
DE
|
2012
|
First
|
Arian Foster
|
RB
|
2011
|
Second
|
Johnathan Joseph
|
CB
|
2011
|
First
|
Chris Myers
|
C
|
2011
|
First
|
Antonio Smith
|
DE
|
2011
|
First
|
Arian Foster
|
RB
|
2010
|
First
|
Andre Johnson
|
WR
|
2010
|
Fifth
|
Vonta Leach
|
FB
|
2010
|
First
|
Matt Schaub #
|
QB
|
2009
|
First
|
Brian Cushing
|
LB
|
2009
|
First
|
Andre Johnson
|
WR
|
2009
|
Fourth
|
DeMeco Ryans
|
LB
|
2009
|
Second
|
Mario Williams
|
DE
|
2009
|
Second
|
Owen Daniels
|
TE
|
2008
|
First
|
Andre Johnson
|
WR
|
2008
|
Third
|
Mario Williams
|
DE
|
2008
|
First
|
DeMeco Ryans
|
LB
|
2007
|
First
|
Andre Johnson
|
WR
|
2006
|
Second
|
Jerome Mathis
|
WR
|
2005
|
First
|
Andre Johnson
|
WR
|
2004
|
First
|
Aaron Glenn
|
CB
|
2002
|
Third
|
Gary Walker
|
DE
|
2002
|
Second
denotes Pro Bowl MVP
- denotes Pro Bowl Team Captain