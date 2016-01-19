Texans Jon Weeks added to Pro Bowl

Jan 19, 2016 at 08:49 AM

HOUSTON – Houston Texans LS Jon Weeks has been added to the 2016 NFL Pro Bowl, the league announced today. Weeks will be making his first appearance in the NFL's all-star game, which kicks off on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Weeks served as the long snapper on extra points, field goals, and punts in every game for the Texans this season. The six-year veteran also had a career-high eight special teams tackles and one fumble recovery in the regular season. Weeks passed former Texan Bryan Pittman (95) for the eighth-most career regular season games played in franchise history.

Weeks was selected as a Pro Bowl long snapper by Mike McCarthy and the Green Bay Packers coaching staff. This season, Pro Bowl long snappers are designated as "need" players and are appointed by each team's coaching staff.

Weeks joins teammates DE J.J. Watt and WR DeAndre Hopkins as the Texans' Pro Bowl selections. T Duane Brown was named an alternate.

Houston Texans in the Pro Bowl

*Player                       *

Pos

Season

Career Selections

Jon Weeks

DeAndre Hopkins

LS

WR

2015

2015

First

First

J.J. Watt

DE

2015

Fourth

Arian Foster

RB

2014

Fourth

J.J. Watt*

RB

2014

Third

Andre Johnson

WR

2013

Seventh

J.J. Watt

DE

2013

Second

Duane Brown

Owen Daniels

T

TE

2012

2012

First

Second

Arian Foster

RB

2012

Third

Andre Johnson

WR

2012

Sixth

Johnathan Joseph

CB

2012

Second

Chris Myers

C

2012

Second

Matt Schaub

QB

2012

Second

Wade Smith

G

2012

First

J.J. Watt

DE

2012

First

Arian Foster

RB

2011

Second

Johnathan Joseph

CB

2011

First

Chris Myers

C

2011

First

Antonio Smith

DE

2011

First

Arian Foster

RB

2010

First

Andre Johnson

WR

2010

Fifth

Vonta Leach

FB

2010

First

Matt Schaub #

QB

2009

First

Brian Cushing

LB

2009

First

Andre Johnson

WR

2009

Fourth

DeMeco Ryans

LB

2009

Second

Mario Williams

DE

2009

Second

Owen Daniels

TE

2008

First

Andre Johnson      

WR

2008    

Third

Mario Williams      

DE

2008

First

DeMeco Ryans      

LB

2007

First

Andre Johnson      

WR

2006

Second

Jerome Mathis  

WR

2005

First

Andre Johnson          

WR

2004

First

Aaron Glenn           

CB

2002

Third

Gary Walker           

DE

2002

Second

denotes Pro Bowl MVP

  • denotes Pro Bowl Team Captain
