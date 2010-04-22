Texans liked Jackson's toughness, pedigree

Apr 22, 2010 at 05:07 PM

Here's my full story on the Texans' selection of Kareem Jackson, who will compete for a starting spot as a rookie. Props to Spencer Tillman for calling the pick in our April 13 HoustonTexans.com Mock Draft.

Shortly after the pick, Texans defensive coordinator Frank Bush met with the media (check out the video and the transcript).

When asked what he likes most about Jackson, Bush responded with one word: "Toughness." Bush also likes that Jackson comes from a winning program. Those same two traits applied last year to Brian Cushing, who went from first-round draft pick to AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Jackson is an underclassman, so he has upside, but he also started 40 of 41 games for Nick Saban at Alabama. The Texans feel he'll be ready to play as soon as he learns the defense. Jackson called himself a quick learner and is eager to get started.

Jackson will fly into Houston tomorrow to meet with Texans coaches. We'll stream his introductory press conference at Reliant Stadium live at 1 p.m. CT on HoustonTexans.com.

