Texans look to fix mistakes, prep for Falcons in Week 5

Sep 29, 2019 at 05:04 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

It was a tough day for the Texans in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Panthers.

The offense was able to muster one touchdown, and quarterback Deshaun Watson was critical of himself in the aftermath. It's a performance that he'll look back on in the weeks, months and maybe years, to come.

"We've got to take care of that moment," Watson said. "I'm going to make sure, the rest of this season, we continue to grow from it and learn from this loss, and move on and get ready for the Falcons."

The defeat dropped Houston to 2-2 on the season. After the loss, in which the offense picked up just 160 yards through the air and Watson was sacked six times, head coach Bill O'Brien said Watson wasn't to blame.

"We've got to call better plays," O'Brien said. "He played his butt off. Got to call better plays."

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil was disappointed as well, and said it's not elaborate what the Texans need to do this week in preparation for Atlanta.

"We just gotta look at the film and fix our mistakes," Tunsil said. "It's as simple as that. There's a whole season. It's just (game) number four."

Watson completed 21-of-33 passes. He reeled off a few things he'd like to do better.

"It's just getting everyone ready," Watsons said. "Getting everyone on the same page. Taking what they give us and not putting us behind the sticks, especially on second and third down. I've just got to do a good job of making sure we get the right personnel in, everyone is locked in on the same page and I make the right decision."

Houston hosts the Falcons at noon next Sunday inside NRG Stadium.

Related Links

Cheer Photos: Texans vs. Panthers

Take a look as our Houston Texans Cheerleaders cheer on the Texans as they take on the Panthers for the second home game of the 2019 NFL season.

EDY08272
1 / 32
Eddie Clarke/Eddie TWO81.COM
ZT2_5924
2 / 32
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_5905
3 / 32
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_6206
4 / 32
ZACH TARRANT
CC108404
5 / 32
ZT2_6178
6 / 32
ZACH TARRANT
CC505399
7 / 32
ZT2_5926
8 / 32
ZACH TARRANT
EDY07661
9 / 32
Eddie Clarke/Eddie TWO81.COM
ZT2_5862
10 / 32
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_5911
11 / 32
ZACH TARRANT
CC505899
12 / 32
EDY08223
13 / 32
Eddie Clarke/Eddie TWO81.COM
EDY08171
14 / 32
Eddie Clarke/Eddie TWO81.COM
MCW_9012
15 / 32
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_8055
16 / 32
ZACH TARRANT
EDY08255
17 / 32
Eddie Clarke/Eddie TWO81.COM
ZT2_8042
18 / 32
ZACH TARRANT
EDY08209
19 / 32
Eddie Clarke/Eddie TWO81.COM
ZT2_8006
20 / 32
ZACH TARRANT
EDY08085
21 / 32
Eddie Clarke/Eddie TWO81.COM
EDY08128
22 / 32
Eddie Clarke/Eddie TWO81.COM
EDY08185
23 / 32
Eddie Clarke/Eddie TWO81.COM
EDY06518
24 / 32
Eddie Clarke/Eddie Clarke-two81.com
EDY08102
25 / 32
Eddie Clarke/Eddie TWO81.COM
EDY07661
26 / 32
Eddie Clarke/Eddie TWO81.COM
EDY07984
27 / 32
Eddie Clarke/Eddie TWO81.COM
EDY06464
28 / 32
Eddie Clarke/Eddie Clarke-two81.com
_MK19681
29 / 32
Mike Welsch/Houston Texans
_MK19666
30 / 32
Mike Welsch/Houston Texans
_MK19670
31 / 32
Mike Welsch/Houston Texans
EDY06485
32 / 32
Eddie Clarke/Eddie Clarke-two81.com
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

All-time Texans foes | Daily Brew

Call them villains, call them adversaries. However you want to describe them, they are the players who have given the Texans the hardest time over the two decades of franchise history.

news

Tight Ends looking to tighten up in 2022

The tight end position is primed for improvement in the upcoming season.

news

Texans Cornerbacks Coach Dino Vasso's excitement to add Derek Stingley, Jr. to mix

Team coaching staff and veterans shared their thoughts on CB Derek Stingley, Jr.

news

Returners returning for more in 2022 | Daily Brew

Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross is enthused about the direction in which the Texans punt and kickoff return squads are headed.

Advertising