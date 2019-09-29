Texans look to fix mistakes, prep for Falcons in Week 5

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil was disappointed as well, and said it's not elaborate what the Texans need to do this week in preparation for Atlanta.

"We just gotta look at the film and fix our mistakes," Tunsil said. "It's as simple as that. There's a whole season. It's just (game) number four."

"It's just getting everyone ready," Watsons said. "Getting everyone on the same page. Taking what they give us and not putting us behind the sticks, especially on second and third down. I've just got to do a good job of making sure we get the right personnel in, everyone is locked in on the same page and I make the right decision."