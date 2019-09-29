Texans look to fix mistakes, prep for Falcons in Week 5

It was a tough day for the Texans in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Panthers.
The offense was able to muster one touchdown, and quarterback Deshaun Watson was critical of himself in the aftermath. It's a performance that he'll look back on in the weeks, months and maybe years, to come.
"We've got to take care of that moment," Watson said. "I'm going to make sure, the rest of this season, we continue to grow from it and learn from this loss, and move on and get ready for the Falcons."
The defeat dropped Houston to 2-2 on the season. After the loss, in which the offense picked up just 160 yards through the air and Watson was sacked six times, head coach Bill O'Brien said Watson wasn't to blame.
"We've got to call better plays," O'Brien said. "He played his butt off. Got to call better plays."
Left tackle Laremy Tunsil was disappointed as well, and said it's not elaborate what the Texans need to do this week in preparation for Atlanta.
"We just gotta look at the film and fix our mistakes," Tunsil said. "It's as simple as that. There's a whole season. It's just (game) number four."
Watson completed 21-of-33 passes. He reeled off a few things he'd like to do better.
"It's just getting everyone ready," Watsons said. "Getting everyone on the same page. Taking what they give us and not putting us behind the sticks, especially on second and third down. I've just got to do a good job of making sure we get the right personnel in, everyone is locked in on the same page and I make the right decision."
Houston hosts the Falcons at noon next Sunday inside NRG Stadium.
