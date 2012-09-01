 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Texans make roster move, sign 7 to practice squad

Sep 01, 2012 at 07:45 AM
400grimesCAR.jpg


The Texans have waived the following player:

NAME POS HT WT AGE NFL
EXP		 COLLEGE
Shelley Smith G 6-4 304 25 3 Colorado State

The Texans have signed the following players to their practice squad:

NAME POS HT WT AGE NFL
EXP		 COLLEGE
Jonathan Grimes RB 5-10 209 22 R William & Mary
David Hunter DE 6-2 303 22 R Houston
Delano Johnson OLB 6-4 280 24 R Bowie State
Case Keenum QB 6-1 209 24 R Houston
Jeff Maehl WR 6-0 185 23 1 Oregon
Eddie Pleasant SS 5-10 210 23 R Oregon
Phillip Supernaw TE 6-5 250 22 R Ouachita Baptist

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Fans Invited To 2024 Draft Party Presented By Modelo On Friday, April 26

Houston First will host the FREE party in Downtown Houston on the Plaza at Avenida Houston
news

Houston Texans to kick off 2024 NFL season in Hall of Fame game

Tickets to go on sale at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, April 12
news

Houston Texans announce Expansion of Girls Flag Program

Today, the Houston Texans announced the expansion of their Girls FLAG Football Program. The program will feature 12 high school teams from Houston Independent School District (HISD), the eighth largest school district in the nation, and nine high school teams from the Texas Charter School Academic and Athletic League.
news

Andre Johnson Becomes Houston Texans' first Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Former Houston Texans All-Pro wide receiver Andre Johnson secured his place in NFL history as the Texans' first Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, the NFL announced on Thursday night as part of the 13th Annual NFL Honors ceremony.  
news

Houston Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. named Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

 Anderson's 7.0 sacks this season set a new franchise record for most sacks by a rookie in a single-season and his 67 pressures led all rookies in the NFL this year. 
news

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud named Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been named the Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, the NFL announced tonight as part of the 13th annual NFL Honors ceremony. Stroud is the first player in franchise history to garner the honor.
news

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Stroud is just the second offensive rookie in Texans history to garner the honor. 
news

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud and DE Will Anderson Jr. named PFWA's Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year

The Pro Football Writers of America have named QB C.J. Stroud the Offensive Rookie of the Year and DE Will Anderson Jr. the Defensive Rookie of the Year. 
news

Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. named AFC Defensive Player of the Month 

Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month, the NFL announced today. Stingley Jr. becomes just the sixth player in franchise history to earn the honor.
news

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Named Week 18 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday. The honor comes on the heels of Stroud's game-winning drive to send the club to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.  
news

John Metchie III voted 2023 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Recipients of the prestigious award are selected by a vote of their peers to recognize the superb efforts both on and off the field and their ability to overcome great adversity.
news

Houston Texans T Laremy Tunsil Named Starter for the 2024 Pro Bowl

Houston Texans T Laremy Tunsil has been named a starter for the 2024 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced. 
Advertising