Texans make roster move, sign 7 to practice squad

The Texans have waived the following player:
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|AGE
|NFL
EXP
|COLLEGE
|Shelley Smith
|G
|6-4
|304
|25
|3
|Colorado State
The Texans have signed the following players to their practice squad:
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|AGE
|NFL
EXP
|COLLEGE
|Jonathan Grimes
|RB
|5-10
|209
|22
|R
|William & Mary
|David Hunter
|DE
|6-2
|303
|22
|R
|Houston
|Delano Johnson
|OLB
|6-4
|280
|24
|R
|Bowie State
|Case Keenum
|QB
|6-1
|209
|24
|R
|Houston
|Jeff Maehl
|WR
|6-0
|185
|23
|1
|Oregon
|Eddie Pleasant
|SS
|5-10
|210
|23
|R
|Oregon
|Phillip Supernaw
|TE
|6-5
|250
|22
|R
|Ouachita Baptist