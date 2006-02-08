Texans name 3 assistants

Bayless enters his fourth season of coaching in the NFL. He spent the past two seasons as the special teams assistant for the Oakland Raiders. He was a defensive assistant with the Carolina Panthers during their Super Bowl run in 2003. He played in 193 games in 13 years as a defensive back for the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Redskins. He posted 12 interceptions, 11.5 sacks and one touchdown during his career.

