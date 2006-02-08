Texans name 3 assistants

* HOUSTON* – The Houston Texans have named Johnny Holland linebackers coach, John Benton offensive line coach and Martin Bayless assistant defensive backs coach it was announced today.
Holland , a
from 2003-04.
Benton spent the past two seasons with the St. Louis Rams. His line opened holes for RB Stephen Jackson to rush for more than 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. Rams running backs averaged 1,579 rushing yards during
ground attack gained 1,496 yards.
Bayless enters his fourth season of coaching in the NFL. He spent the past two seasons as the special teams assistant for the Oakland
Raiders. He was a defensive assistant with the Carolina Panthers during their Super Bowl
run in 2003. He played in 193 games in 13 years as a defensive back for the St. Louis Cardinals,
San Diego Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Redskins. He posted 12 interceptions, 11.5 sacks and one touchdown during his career.