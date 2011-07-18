Texans name Maccagnan director of college scouting





The Houston Texans have promoted Mike Maccagnan to director of college scouting and named Dale Strahm a national college scout, the Texans announced today.

Maccagnan has been with the franchise for 12 years and served as the assistant director of college scouting since June of 2010. In his new role, he will coordinate all of the Texans' college scouting efforts. In addition, he is involved with evaluating NFL teams and prospects in preparation for NFL free agency.

One of the Texans' first hires, Maccagnan initially joined the club as a pro scout in January 2000 before being promoted to coordinator of college scouting in April 2000.

Before arriving in Houston, Maccagnan spent the previous six years as a scout for the Washington Redskins. Prior to his tenure with the Redskins, Maccagnan was the director of scouting and player personnel for the CFL's Ottawa Rough Riders and Saskatchewan Roughriders (1994). He also was the director of player personnel for the World League's London Monarchs when that franchise captured the league championship in 1991. In 1990, Maccagnan worked in the World League office as a league scout.