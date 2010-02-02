Texans notes from Media Day

At Super Bowl Media Day in South Florida today, I ran into former Texans safety Will Demps. Demps, who played with the Texans in 2007 and 2008, is doing correspondence work for the TV show "Extra" as he explores a potential new career in the entertainment industry.

I'll have more on this tomorrow, as well as some soundbites from New Orleans Saints tight end Billy Miller, the former Texan who scored the first touchdown in franchise history in 2002.