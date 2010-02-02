Texans notes from Media Day

Feb 02, 2010 at 12:21 PM

At Super Bowl Media Day in South Florida today, I ran into former Texans safety Will Demps. Demps, who played with the Texans in 2007 and 2008, is doing correspondence work for the TV show "Extra" as he explores a potential new career in the entertainment industry.

I'll have more on this tomorrow, as well as some soundbites from New Orleans Saints tight end Billy Miller, the former Texan who scored the first touchdown in franchise history in 2002.

Haven't seen any Texans players around Radio Row yet this week, but I know that wide receiver David Anderson will be on with SportsRadip 610 AM on Friday morning. The Texans' flagship radio station has a great set of guests lined up this week, so be sure to tune in to them from morning 'til night. Their confirmed lineup of guests for tomorrow morning includes Chad Ochocinco, rapper The Game, Lynn Swann, Deacon Jones, Mike Haynes, Mark Sanchez, DeMarcus Ware and Raja Bell.

