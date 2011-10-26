Texans O-line wins Week 7 Madden Protectors Award





CINCINNATI, OH – Coming off back-to-back losses, the HOUSTON TEXANS rolled to a convincing victory against the Tennessee Titans. Led by All-Pro running back ARIAN FOSTER (Tennessee), the Texans had two players each rush for over 100 yards, gaining a total of 222 yards on the ground. Eighth-year quarterback MATT SCHAUB (Virginia) methodically led his team down the field, while finding seven different receivers on the afternoon. Playing penalty-free football, the offensive line led the way for the Texans as they recorded their largest margin of victory in franchise history. This impressive performance establishes the Texans offensive line as contenders for the third annual Madden Protectors Award, presented by Prilosec OTC. The award honors the NFL's best offensive line and will be presented during the week of Super Bowl XLVI, which will be played on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis. Past Madden Protectors Award recipients include the NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2010) and the NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (2009).

The Texans cruised to their fourth win of the season under sixth-year Head Coach GARY KUBIAK. The offensive line starts in the middle with center CHRIS MYERS (Miami, FL), who is flanked by guards MIKE BRISIEL (Colorado State) and WADE SMITH (Memphis). Providing powerful protection on the outside are tackles DUANE BROWN (Virginia Tech) and ERIC WINSTON (Miami, FL). Tackle DEREK NEWTON (Arkansas State) also saw action. Offensive line coach JOHN BENTON is in his sixth season with the Texans, while assistant offensive line coach FRANK POLLACK is in his fifth. Schaub was an efficient 18-of-23 passing for 296 yards and two touchdowns. His 147.7 passer rating was the highest of any player on the weekend. Foster rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching five passes for 119 yards and a score. Running back BEN TATE (Auburn) also contributed with 104 yards on the ground.

"The Texans had a good mix of run and pass against a good opponent," said Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach JOHN MADDEN.

Other offensive lines from around the league delivering powerful protection during Week 7 were the NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (557 total yards, 236 rushing yards, 321 passing yards, 2 sacks allowed, 2 quarterback hits allowed, 7.4 average yards per gain, 1 offensive line penalty, 17 minutes time of possession differential, 2 rushing touchdowns) and the DALLAS COWBOYS (445 total yards, 294 rushing yards, 151 passing yards, 2 sacks allowed, 7.4 average yards per gain, no offensive line penalties).

