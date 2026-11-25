As part of the NFL's annual My Cause My Cleats initiative, more than 50 Houston Texans players are using their platform to shine a light on the causes and organizations closest to their hearts.

When the Texans take the field against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, players will showcase custom-designed cleats representing their personal connections, passions and commitments to making an impact beyond football.

From supporting veterans and empowering children with diabetes to honoring cultural heritage, each design carries a deeper meaning.