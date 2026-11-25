As part of the NFL's annual My Cause My Cleats initiative, more than 50 Houston Texans players are using their platform to shine a light on the causes and organizations closest to their hearts.
When the Texans take the field against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, players will showcase custom-designed cleats representing their personal connections, passions and commitments to making an impact beyond football.
From supporting veterans and empowering children with diabetes to honoring cultural heritage, each design carries a deeper meaning.
Get to know some of the Texans participating in this year's initiative and discover the stories behind their cleats and the causes they champion.
Will Anderson Jr. | Camp Hope / PTSD Foundation of America
For the second consecutive year, Will is championing Camp Hope and the PTSD Foundation of America to support veterans and their families affected by post-traumatic stress.
Xavier Hutchinson | Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program (JJAEP)
Through his connection with his Community Huddle group, Xavier is raising awareness for a program that provides educational opportunities and support for young people.
Ed Ingram | Child Advocates
Drawing from his own experience with adoption, Ed is championing Child Advocates, a nonprofit that holds personal meaning to him, to raise awareness and support children in need.
Kayden McDonald | Ronald McDonald House
With a personal connection to Ronald McDonald House, Kayden is supporting families as they navigate their children's medical journeys, a cause he continues to champion through personal visits.
Henry To'oTo'o | Polynesian Football Hall of Fame
Henry is honoring his Polynesian heritage by celebrating the history, culture and contributions of Polynesian athletes to the game of football.
From personal connections to community impact, see how Houston Texans players are using their cleats to champion the causes they care about.