HOUSTON – Houston Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced today.

In Week 11, Anderson totaled five tackles, four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and 1.0 sack, which resulted in a Colts safety and the first safety of his career. Anderson led a defense that held Indianapolis to three total points and 167 total yards, both of which were the fewest by the Colts in series history (50 games). Houston's defense didn't allow any points in the final three quarters and held Indianapolis to just 38 rushing yards.

On the year, Anderson has recorded 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Anderson's 11.5 sacks are the most in the NFL while his 15 tackles for loss rank first in the AFC and second in the NFL. Anderson, who also leads the NFL in quarterback pressures (60) and pressure rate (19.3 pressure percentage) this season, has recorded at least 1.0 sack in three consecutive games.

Through his first four seasons, he has accumulated 180 tackles (114 solo) including 41.5 sacks, 61 tackles for loss, 87 quarterback hits, seven passes defensed, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Since tackles for loss began being tracked in 1999, he is one of just six players to record at least 40.0 sacks and 60 tackles for loss in their first four seasons.