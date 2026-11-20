DeMeco Ryans on Representing for Texans Fans

The Houston Texans sent their fans home happy Thursday night, beating the Indianapolis Colts at Reliant Stadium on Thursday Night Football for their first home win of the season.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said that was the plan from the start of the week.

"First and foremost, we're grateful for our fans for continuing to stick with us," Ryans said. "I know everyone feels great leaving as a winner. That was my emphasis this week to our team and that was my message to our team. Our fans deserve better at home and that's what carried us throughout this week, knowing that we had to go represent for our fans and own our home turf. So happy for all of our fans being able to leave today winners with a smile on their face."

Finishing Strong Against the Colts

Ryans said closing out the game was an important moment for his team.

"It's fulfilling to finally see that happen," Ryans said.

He believes his players will carry that confidence forward.

"I think that it will bode well for them gaining a ton of confidence for showing themselves that they can do it. They went out, they did it and hopefully we can continue to ride that formula."

'Total Team Effort': David Montgomery, Marlin Klein Step Up

Ryans started his press conference by crediting the whole roster.

"Proud of the effort from everyone. It took everybody. Total team effort. So proud of the way the guys represented tonight."

That included RB David Montgomery, who was back in the lineup.

"Very happy for David and the role that he played for us," Ryans said. "It's been a long road to recovery for him so proud of the work he did in the background, but what he showed today is what we want to do. Come out and run the football. It starts with the offensive line, the way they control the line of scrimmage and David's just making some really good runs."

QB C.J. Stroud said he spent the week getting on Montgomery to get him fired up.

"He's a baller," Stroud said. "I've been motivating him all week talking mess to him trying to get him going. He responds in the best ways. He's been making plays since I've been in the league and even before that. Just to give him an opportunity tonight, I'm super proud of that guy and I think he'll continue to do great things for us."

TE Marlin Klein also scored the first receiving touchdown of his career.

"It's good to get Marlin in there," Ryans said. "A young player, we got him in there. He's getting reps, he's getting better. He needed to get out there and play to actually get better and he made a lot of good catches for us there. Third down conversion, it was great for everybody seeing him get his first touchdown. He's headed in the right direction."

C.J. Stroud: 'I Love Houston'

Stroud called the win a starting point.

"It's huge," Stroud said. "I think this is a start to something that we need to go on a run with."

He also talked about what the city means to him and his family.

"I love Houston. I really love this city. They've welcomed me like I'm one of them and I'm just really grateful. They accepted my mom, like do you know how many people love my mom more than they love me? My mom loves this city. And how great is that, that a city treats your parents right? That means the world to me."

Stroud said the crowd made a difference Thursday.

"The win tonight was great. To see the crowd come out tonight was great. A lot of big plays were made so they got loud and it was cool. I really enjoyed it."

On a short week, Ryans already had his team's attention on what's next.