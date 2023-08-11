H-Town Victory | Texans 20 - Patriots 9

The Houston Texans scored three touchdowns to earn a 20-9 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium Thursday night. DeMeco Ryans' team grew into the game and overwhelmed the home side after going down a field goal early.

First Quarter

Quarterback C.J. Stroud made his NFL debut on the opening drive, finding Nico Collins for an eight-yard gain on the first play of the drive. However, Stroud's first possession ended in a turnover several plays later when his pass, intended for WR Tank Dell, was intercepted by DB Jalen Mills.

Houston's defense held QB Bailey Zappe and the NE offense to -1 yards of offense following the interception. LB Denzel Perryman's sack on third down forced the Patriots to settle for a 44-yard field goal. New England took a 3-0 lead with 9:43 left in the first quarter.

Stroud exited the game as planned after two series, completing 2-of-4 passes for 13 yards and one interception while rushing for six yards on two carries. QB Davis Mills entered the game with 1:52 left in the first quarter.

Second Quarter