Texans place Ioane on IR

Dec 19, 2005 at 06:00 PM


HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have placed DT Junior Ioane on the Reserve/Injured list after he suffered a calf injury against the Baltimore Ravens.

To fill Ioane's spot on the roster, the Texans have signed DE Alfred Malone to their active roster from the practice squad. Replacing Malone on the practice squad is FB Robert Douglas who spent training camp with the Tennessee Titans.


This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Coach Cameron Campbell receives Houston Texans' Inspire Change Changemaker Award

The Houston Texans announced today that Coach Cameron Campbell is the team's recipient for the 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award.

news

Houston Texans and partners award $400,000 to 15 local nonprofits through Inspire Change Grant Funds

The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley awarded $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund to 15 local nonprofits and educational programs working to make a difference in the Houston community.

news

Houston Texans DL Jerry Hughes named finalist for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Houston Texans DL Jerry Hughes has been named a finalist for the 2022 NFL Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

news

Christian Kirksey named Houston Texans nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

The Houston Texans announced today that linebacker Christian Kirksey is the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

news

Injury Report Update: Texans vs. Titans

The Houston Texans made an injury report update leading into Tennessee.

news

A statement from Chair and CEO Cal McNair

Texans mutually agree to part ways with Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby.

news

Houston Texans announce Team Shop Jersey Exchange

The Houston Texans are offering fans the opportunity to exchange select former player jerseys for 44% off a new jersey throughout the team's Bye Week.

news

Jamey Rootes Leadership Scholarship Fund established in memory of former Texans President

Team will hold a moment of silence before Thursday night's game in honor of Rootes.

news

Statement from Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair on the passing of Jamey Rootes

Former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes passed away on August 21, 2022.

news

Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley launch 2022 Inspire Change

In this second year of the program, the Texans and their partners will award $400,000 to local nonprofits and educational programs.

news

Houston Texans announce partnership with BitWallet

Texans are first in NFL history to sell a suite through digital currency.

news

Houston Texans announce partnership with Sire Spirits LLC and G-Unity Foundation

The Texans' 50/50 Jackpot will now be presented by Jackson's G-Unity Foundation, which empowers children and youth in America's cities to develop confidence, strength and skills to win in life.

Advertising